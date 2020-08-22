New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ trailer offers first look at Cheetah

DC FanDome kicked off with a new trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984” on Saturday, stoking the excitement of fans anticipating the upcoming sequel helmed by Patty Jenkins.

Released in conjunction with the film’s panel at the virtual fan event, “Wonder Woman 1984” offers a look at Barbara Minerva’s transformation into Cheetah.

“I don’t want to be like anyone,” says the character, played by Kristen Wiig, in the trailer. “I want to be an apex predator.”

While audiences got their first glimpse at new characters Barbara and the film’s other villain Maxwell Lord (played by Pedro Pascal) in an earlier trailer, this is the first time she was shown in her Cheetah form.

The new trailer continued to tease Diana (Gal Gadot) and Steve’s (Chris Pine) reunion, but did not offer even a hint of how the pilot is alive in the 1980s. It does appear that, this time, Steve gets to play the comic relief of being unaware of how things work in the new era.

The DC FanDome panel featured director Jenkins, as well as actors Gadot, Pine, Wiig and Pascal (plus some surprise guests).

“Wonder Woman 1984,” a follow-up to the hit 2017 Warner Bros. movie, is scheduled to be released in theaters Oct. 2.