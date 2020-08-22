Watch the first official look at Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

The first official footage from Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” debuted during DC FanDome on Saturday.

Set to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” the teaser includes a look at Darkseid, the all powerful DC comic book villain who did not appear in the version of “Justice League” that hit theaters in 2017. Snyder has previously mentioned his vision for the film included the newly formed superhero team crossing paths with the ruler of Apokolips.

The teaser also included scenes revealing more of Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and the Flash’s (Ezra Miller) stories. The director, who had originally left the film to be completed by Joss Whedon due to a family tragedy, has also said his plans were to feature more of the two newer faces to DC’s film universe in his version of “Justice League.”

The so-called “Snyder cut” was a social media rallying cry for DC fans who were disappointed with the version of the “Justice League” that hit theaters — they believed the film must not have been true to the director’s original vision. Warner Bros. and HBO Max announced in May that Snyder’s version of “Justice League” would be completed to debut exclusively on the streaming service.

Snyder’s “Justice League,” which is expected to run around four hours, will hit HBO Max in 2021.