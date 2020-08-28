Chadwick Boseman tributes: ‘He left too early but his life made a difference’
By the time Chadwick Boseman starred as T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” he had already portrayed a number of real-life Black heroes on screen.
The actor — whose other iconic roles included baseball great Jackie Robinson, the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown and eventual Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall — died Friday of cancer. He was 43.
Boseman’s death came as a shock to both fans and his peers in the industry. According to a statement, Boseman was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and filmed a number of memorable films “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”
Barry Jenkins, Issa Rae and Jordan Peele were among those who expressed their shock on Twitter without mentioning Boseman by name.
“This broke me,” tweeted Rae.
Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal “Black Panther” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died of cancer.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who was the subject of Boseman’s final tweet, said that she was “heartbroken.”
“My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble,” wrote Harris on Twitter. “He left too early but his life made a difference.”
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that “Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating.”
“He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend,” Feige’s statement continued. “Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life.”
“It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you,” tweeted Mark Ruffalo, who worked with Boseman on Marvel films. “What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.”
More tributes to Boseman below.
