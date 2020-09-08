Disney’s ‘Mulan’ under fire again, days after #BoycottMulan flared up

On the heels of the #BoycottMulan campaign reigniting on social media last week, Disney’s live-action “Mulan” has come under fire again.

This time the film is courting controversy for crediting a number of Chinese government entities in Xinjiang, a region where authorities have been accused of human-rights abuses, such as operating “reeducation camps” that detain minority Muslim Uighurs.

After the remake’s Disney+ debut on Friday, eagle-eyed viewers and human-rights activists took to social media to highlight the end credits, which thank the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security and the Publicity Department of CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomy Region Committee, among others in the region.

The public security bureau is reportedly tasked with running China’s so-called reeducation camps where Uighurs are held in detention. And the publicity departments are responsible for producing state propaganda that has worked to deny the detention program’s existence.

A rep for the Walt Disney Co. did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Tuesday.

Mulan specifically thank the publicity department of CPC Xinjiang uyghur autonomous region committee in the credits.



You know, the place where the cultural genocide is happening.



They filmed extensively in Xinjiang, which the subtitles call “Northwest China”#BoycottMulan pic.twitter.com/mba3oMYDvV — Jeannette Ng 吳志麗 (@jeannette_ng) September 7, 2020

Mulan thanks Turpan Bureau of Public Security because it was filmed in Turpan in 2018, the peak of re-education campaign. How many thousands of Uyghur were put into camps by Turpan Bureau of Public Security when filming Mulan there? https://t.co/yX0xssPnKW — Shawn Zhang (@shawnwzhang) September 7, 2020

The camps are believed to force assimilation into Han Chinese culture through mass detention , reeducation and labor that Beijing has implemented in Xinjiang since 2017 — one that now reaches global supply chains and U.S. consumers.

Last year and again in July, the U.S. Commerce Department sanctioned several Xinjiang entities implicated in human-rights violations and abuses for operating a “campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor, involuntary collection of biometric data, and genetic analyses targeted at Muslim minority groups from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.”

The Chinese government has characterized its work in the region as “China’s efforts at counterterrorism and de-radicalization in Xinjiang.” But the United Nations has accused the country of holding more than a million Muslims in the secret web of internment camps.

https://twitter.com/adrianzenz/status/1302964459019874304

Why we should #BoycottMulan? It’s about hypocrisy. In Hollywood movies, they claim to embrace social justice. In fact, they kowtow to autocratic China disgracefully. They shamed themselves by upholding values they don’t even believe in. Movies, should be more than money.#FreeHK pic.twitter.com/Xmgdyl0NOj — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 😷 (@nathanlawkc) September 7, 2020

China scholars and human-rights activists have been discussing Disney’s work in Xinjiang for weeks, saying the film’s production coincided with the peak of the administration’s reeducation campaign.

It’s the latest anti-democracy controversy to hit the Disney film. Social media users twice called for a boycott of “Mulan” — one of the year’s biggest releases — after its star heroine, Yifei Liu, drew sharp criticism last year for supporting Hong Kong police despite their excessive force against pro-democracy protesters resisting the mainland Chinese government.

On Friday, Disney began offering the oft-delayed “Mulan” for $30 to Disney+ subscribers, eschewing the film’s planned cinematic debut. It will screen theatrically only in markets where Disney+ is not available.

Internationally, the remake earned $5.9 million in a handful of smaller international markets, placing No. 1 in the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Next weekend the film will expand to China and Russia.