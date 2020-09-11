‘Night at the Museum’ director teases another sequel — and a Broadway musical

Get ready to spend another “Night at the Museum.” Maybe.

During Thursday’s virtual reunion with the cast of the hit franchise, director Shawn Levy entertained the possibility of a fourth “Night at the Museum” film — and offered an update on the forthcoming Broadway musical adaptation with songs by Alan Menken.

“While we’re not yet working on ‘Night at the Museum 4,’ I definitely don’t rule it out because, as Ben [Stiller] alluded to, this franchise … is not done with me yet,” Levy said during a segment for the YouTube series “Stars in the House.”

“We have been writing the ‘Night at the Museum’ musical for Broadway for the last year and a half. And we had our first workshop in the age of Zoom workshops, and … as a lifelong theater nerd, to combine that love and ‘Night at the Museum’ — to see it come to life with these characters and songs and Alan Menken songs — that’s been kind of a dream.”

Levy added that there is also an animated “Night at the Museum” film in the works at Disney+. Disney scored the rights to the “Night at the Museum” franchise last year as part of its $71.3-billion Fox acquisition.

The first movie, which starred Stiller as the night guard of New York’s Museum of Natural History, hit theaters 14 years ago and spurred two big-screen sequels — 2009’s “Battle of the Smithsonian” and 2014’s “Secret of the Tomb.”

“That the life of these movies is still going and vibrant is incredibly thrilling, and so who knows?” Levy said. “Who knows if there’s a ‘Night at the Museum 4’ down the road?”

Costars Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino, Rami Malek, Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, Mizuo Peck, Hank Azaria, Bill Cobbs and Patrick Gallagher all participated in Thursday’s event, which marked the 200th episode of “Stars in the House.”

Hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the pandemic-era YouTube series has also reunited the casts of “Melrose Place,” “Frasier,” “Glee,” “30 Rock,” “Scandal,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Desperate Housewives” and more titles to raise money and awareness for COVID-19 relief efforts helmed by the Actors Fund.