Now that Chris Evans has your attention, he has an important message for you

“Captain America” star Chris Evans on Monday deflected the weekend mishap involving him, a game of Heads Up, Instagram and a peek-a-boo camera roll shared on Instagram Stories.

The “Knives Out” and “Defending Jacob” star caused a stir online after sharing a now-deleted clip of himself playing the game Heads Up. At the end of it, Evans inadvertently shared a glimpse of a phone’s camera roll, which included an image of a penis, though it’s unclear if it was his camera (or genitals) that were shown. (Another NSFW meme based on the roll also went viral.)

Though he quickly deleted the video, it was downloaded and screenshots of the camera roll spread across social media over the weekend. The actor remained mum on the topic, which trended for days, then broke his silence on Twitter on Monday night with an attention-grabbing tease to remind people to vote — face-palm and all.

“Now that I have your attention .... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” he tweeted.

Advertisement

And the barbs flooded his replies thereafter, with plenty of pithy digs about “America’s” genitalia.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Before that, however, the “Avengers: Endgame” star was harangued by his brother Scott Evans, “Avengers” costar Mark Ruffalo and unofficial mayor of Twitter Chrissy Teigen.

Was off social media for the day yesterday.



So.



What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

Advertisement

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs. I’d say 80 percent of my roll is whatsapp nonsense between friends — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

Some thought Evans leaked the nude on purpose, but others weren’t so convinced.

At any rate, screen grabs dominated Twitter, and in an effort to reclaim the “Chris Evans” hashtag, his fans subverted it with wholesome and philanthropic posts featuring the actor with puppies or sympathetic commentary on his anxiety.

Advertisement

But many countered that soft reaction with the double standard used against women who aren’t afforded such a luxury. Several Twitter users cited the case of Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, who was blamed and slut-shamed when her cloud was hacked and her nude photos were leaked in 2014.

“Thor” actress Kat Dennings was among those critics, tweeting that it would be nice if the same public respect for Evans’ privacy and feelings was “extended to women when this kind of thing happens.”

Evans is expected to appear on Tamron Hall’s talk show Tuesday afternoon to plug his recently launched civic engagement website, A Starting Point. It’s unclear if he’ll address the hubbub then.

Advertisement