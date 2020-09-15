Madonna knows best: Pop icon will direct and co-write her own biopic

Madonna is truly in a league of her own.

Universal Pictures is developing a biopic about Madonna, directed by Madonna and co-written by — you guessed it — Madonna, the studio announced Tuesday. The film promises to tell the “untold true story” of the musician’s life, exploring her global influence on art and feminism as a pop icon.

Writing and directing one’s own biopic isn’t exactly in vogue, but then again, Madonna has always been known to express herself in unexpected ways.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going, and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories, and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Universal Pictures Announces Film Based On The Untold True Story Of Madonna, Written And Directed By The Artist Herself: https://t.co/rElmIq4BrN pic.twitter.com/ABa4IyZrQQ — Madonna (@Madonna) September 15, 2020

Joining Madonna on the untitled project are “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody and producer Amy Pascal. The latter previously worked with the “Like a Prayer” hitmaker on the 1992 baseball comedy “A League of Their Own.”

“This movie is an absolute labor of love for me,” Pascal said in a statement. “I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen.”

In addition to “A League of Their Own,” Madonna has acted in other live-action and animated films, including 1985’s “Desperately Seeking Susan,” 1990’s “Dick Tracy,” 1996’s “Evita,” 2002’s “Swept Away” and 2006’s “Arthur and the Invisibles.” She previously co-wrote and directed the 2011 period drama “W.E.” starring Abbie Cornish and Andrea Riseborough.

The Madonna biopic comes in the wake of recent award-winning musical dramas centering on entertainment luminaries such as Freddie Mercury (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Elton John (“Rocketman”). A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Over the weekend, Madonna teased her next movie on Instagram, writing, “Are you ready for the story of my life ... Am I?”