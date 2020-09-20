Here’s how ‘Tenet’ is holding up as the only major film release amid COVID-19

Now in its third weekend of U.S. release, Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” added $4.7 million in North American receipts (a mere 26% drop) for a cumulative $36.1 million and a global cumulative of $250.1 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

Although approximately 80% of California’s theaters remain closed, the state continues to bolster ticket sales with six of the top 10 locations: AMC Block Orange, Los Angeles’ Paramount Drive-In, Regal Irvine Spectrum, Sacramento Drive-In, Cinemark Huntington Beach Bella Terra and AMC Tustin. But until New York, L.A. and San Francisco fully open, the $200-million film’s likelihood of recouping its losses remains bleak.

Internationally, the film continues to perform with a strong $4.3 million opening in Japan and minimal drops in France (14%), Germany (25%), Italy (24%), Russia (28%), Spain (11%) and Korea (28%).

Also in its third week, Disney’s “Mulan” added $10.9 million in international grosses for a cumulative $57 million with $36.2 million of that from China.

Sony’s romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery” added $800,000 in its second weekend, a 29% drop, for a cumulative $2.4 million.

Two modest independent releases drew some interest: Cloudburst Entertainment’s political thriller “Infidel,” which opened to $1.5 million, and Magnet’s horror film “Alone,” which earned $190,000.

The next wide release on the calendar is Disney’s “Death on the Nile,” scheduled for Oct. 23. Next weekend, Focus debuts the crime drama “Kajillionaire,” Vertical Entertainment reveals the Jessica Chastain crime drama “Ava” and Shout! Factory opens the Keira Knightley historical drama “Misbehaviour” in limited release.