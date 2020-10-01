Borat is back, just in time to mock Trump and the dangers of COVID-19

Borat is back — and this time around, he supports Donald Trump.

The 2006 mockumentary “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” is set to return with a sequel coming to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23 — 11 days before the U.S. presidential election.

On Thursday, Amazon released the first trailer for the new film — full title: “The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” — which features English comedian Sacha Baron Cohen reprising the titular role.

The movie, it turns out, was secretly filmed and screened for a select few during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's back. The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan arrives October 23.



(That's the full movie title we swear.) pic.twitter.com/LyY9yTYtP5 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 1, 2020

Borat is up to his usual tricks in the new trailer, which sees him traveling the country with a daughter, trolling Vice President Mike Pence at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference and quarantining with strangers during the coronavirus crisis.

“What is more dangerous: this virus or the Democrats?” he asks his hosts.

“Democrats,” they tell him.

Drumming up drama for the sequel, on Tuesday a parody “Republic of Kazakhstan” Twitter account tweeted a video praising Trump for “winning debate today.”

“Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first!” the now-pinned tweet reads.

Congratulation to great friend of the Kazakh people @realDonaldTrump for winning debate today! Impressive and amazing result for a strong premier who always put America and Kazakhstan first! pic.twitter.com/qLljQ8b5UU — Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) September 30, 2020

In fact, the tweet and film poke fun at the president. The 30-second clip consists of Borat, a fictional Kazakh journalist, narrating a voiceover in praise of Trump as seemingly contradictory images and video play in the background.

“Donald Trump: Strongest premier in history,” Cohen narrates. “He not racist. Black guys love him so much, they kneel before him.” Cue the images of rapper Kanye West, in a red “Make America Great Again” cap, shaking hands with Trump, as well as a photo of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest.

“Because of Trump, 350 million Americans still alive,” Cohen continues. “Trump never had stroke. Vote for premier Trump, or you will be crushed.”

We commence here our official Twitter account of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Greetings to you all. — Republic of Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 (@KazakhstanGovt) September 27, 2020

The Twitter account that posted the video, @KazakhstanGovt, began tweeting two days before Tuesday’s first presidential debate. At first, its posts consisted of weather reports and updates on mundane governmental business.

During the debate, however, the account switched gears.

“Apologies,” it tweeted. “We are unable to currently follow debate because of poor WiFi signal despite recent govermment [sic] purchase of broadband account. Please inform us of developments! #debates2020”