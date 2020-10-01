Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Shia LaBeouf faces misdemeanor charges in L.A. over alleged hat theft

Actor Shia LaBeouf
Actor Shia LaBeouf has been charged after a June altercation.
(Larry Busacca / Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Oct. 1, 2020
1:34 PM
Share

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been charged with battery and theft after a June altercation in Los Angeles.

The “Honey Boy” star was charged last week with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor theft, the Los Angeles city attorney’s office confirmed Thursday.

Prosecutors pressed charges against the 34-year-old actor for allegedly using force and violence against a man named Tyler Murphy, according to a copy of the misdemeanor complaint obtained by The Times on Thursday. The altercation, which took place on June 12, allegedly resulted in LaBeouf taking a hat that belonged to Murphy.

The complaint asks that a warrant be issued for LaBeouf’s arrest.

Advertisement

Representatives for the “Transformers” actor did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment Thursday.

Movies

Shia LaBeouf ‘got out of jail, walked onto a film set’ while making SXSW hit ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’

Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen pose on a rooftop during South by Southwest in downtown Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. The pair premiered their film 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' at the SXSW film festival on Saturday. (Stephen Spillman / for Los Angeles Times)

Movies

Shia LaBeouf ‘got out of jail, walked onto a film set’ while making SXSW hit ‘Peanut Butter Falcon’

There are dramatic storm clouds moving over the Texas state Capitol on a quiet Sunday morning in Austin.

According to TMZ, LaBeouf and Murphy were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. After that, the actor allegedly took off Murphy’s cap and left with it.

It’s not the first time the former Disney Channel star has had brushes with the law. In 2014, LaBeouf was arrested outside New York City’s Studio 54 after he drunkenly disrupted a performance of “Cabaret.” He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to months of alcohol-abuse treatment.

Advertisement

In 2017, LaBeouf was arrested again after scuffling with a man at his “He Will Not Divide Us” protest in New York. (Those charges were later dropped.) That same year, he was booked for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction in Savannah, Ga., that ultimately led to his infamous racist rant at the police station.

In 2018, he told Esquire that what happened in Georgia “was mortifying”: “White privilege and desperation and disaster...It came from a place of self-centered delusion...It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested.”

This past summer, the method actor was embroiled in a different kind of offense: whether he used brownface in the film “The Tax Collector.”

Entertainment & Arts

Director denies he put Shia LaBeouf in ‘brownface’ but controversies linger

Shia LaBeouf, left, plays an enforcer for an L.A. drug family, and a right-hand man to lead Bobby Soto, in "The Tax Collector" by David Ayer.

Entertainment & Arts

Director denies he put Shia LaBeouf in ‘brownface’ but controversies linger

Director David Ayer says Shia LaBeouf plays a white guy who adopts Mexican American L.A. ‘cholo’ culture in “The Tax Collector.” It’s sort of how he grew up too.

More Coverage

Review: ‘The Tax Collector’ is one of the most atrocious viewing experiences of the year
Advertisement

MoviesCalifornia
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement