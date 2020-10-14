Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Glenn Close and Amy Adams spar as mother and daughter in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ trailer

×
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Oct. 14, 2020
9:13 AM
Share

Glenn Close and Amy Adams are going for Oscar gold again.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer for Ron Howard’s “Hillbilly Elegy,” starring the pair of repeat Academy Award nominees as a mother and daughter navigating family trauma stemming from poverty, addiction and abuse in southern Ohio.

The emotional preview opens with Close’s Mawmaw offering some advice to her grandson, J.D. (played in the time-hopping film by Owen Asztalos, 15, and Gabriel Basso, 25), a Yale Law student and former Marine who must confront his childhood demons when he returns home to the Midwest amid a family emergency.

“I thought your mama was gonna be all right — be happy,” Close’s Mawmaw tells a young J.D., speaking with a Southern drawl. “I know I could have done better. But you — you’ve gotta decide if you wanna be somebody or not.”

Advertisement

Books

Amy Adams to star in Ron Howard’s film adaptation of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX (10118627qj) Amy Adams arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. Arrivals - 91st Academy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 ** Usable by LA, CT and MoD ONLY **

Books

Amy Adams to star in Ron Howard’s film adaptation of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

The highly anticipated film adaptation of J.D.

The trailer cycles through multiple intense confrontations between Mawmaw, J.D. and J.D.'s mother, Bev (Adams), who has continued to struggle with addiction after becoming a mother at age 18.

“I told you that I would do better,” Adams’ Bev tells her teen son, who angrily replies, “You always say that.”

“And I always try.”

Advertisement

Based on J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir of the same name — which received mixed reviews from approving conservative writers and skeptical liberal critics — “Hillbilly Elegy” also stars Freida Pinto, Haley Bennett and Bo Hopkins. The drama is adapted for the screen by Vanessa Taylor, scored by composer Hans Zimmer and produced by Howard, Erica Huggins and Brian Grazer.

Netflix reportedly purchased the distribution rights for a whopping $45 million after Howard’s Imagine Entertainment secured the film rights to Vance’s novel at a 2017 auction.

Books

Review: J.D. Vance’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ provides a window into the pain and anger of Trump’s America

J.D. Vance's memoir, which tops our bestseller list, provides insights into communities that are supporting Donald Trump.

Books

Review: J.D. Vance’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ provides a window into the pain and anger of Trump’s America

J.D. Vance was born into love, abuse and decline.

“You’ve always got a reason,” Close’s Mawmaw barks at Adams’ Bev in the trailer. “It’s always someone else’s fault. At some point, you’re gonna have to take responsibility, or someone else is gonna have to step in.”

Advertisement

“Who, huh? Who?” Adams rages back. “You?”

“Hillbilly Elegy” is set to arrive in select theaters in November and on Netflix Nov. 24.

MoviesBooks
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement