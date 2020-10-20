Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
We have no objections to Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Legally Blonde’ reunion, your honor

Reese Witherspoon in "Legally Blonde."
Reese Witherspoon and Moonie the chihuahua in the 2001 comedy “Legally Blonde.”
(MGM Studios)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Oct. 20, 2020
1:24 PM
Oh my God! Oh my God, you guys. Reese Witherspoon, a.k.a. Elle Woods, has assembled the cast of “Legally Blonde” for a virtual reunion, nearly 20 years after the feminist film hit theaters.

What, like it’s hard?

The “Little Fires Everywhere” actress announced Monday on Instagram that she and her costars from the 2001 comedy will get together Tuesday on her Hello Sunshine YouTube channel at 3:15 p.m. Pacific to fundraise for World Central Kitchen’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

“We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake!” Witherspoon wrote on Instagram with a pink nail-painting emoji. “PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?”

Hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Chloe Fineman, today’s Hello Sunshine event will feature original cast members Selma Blair (Vivian), Matthew Davis (Warner), Luke Wilson (Emmett), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Ali Larter (Brooke), Alanna Ubach (Serena) and Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette).

The beloved film tells the story of a fabulous sorority queen (Witherspoon) who applies to Harvard Law School to get back at her sexist ex-boyfriend.

Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s production company, is also behind MGM’s forthcoming “Legally Blonde 3,” cowritten by Mindy Kaling and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” cocreator Dan Goor. The highly anticipated sequel will see Witherspoon reprise her iconic role for the first time since 2003’s “Legally Blonde 2.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

