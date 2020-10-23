Sacha Baron Cohen: ‘It was pretty clear to us’ what Rudy Giuliani did in new ‘Borat’

Sacha Baron Cohen wants viewers to make their own judgment call on Rudy Giuliani’s behavior when they watch “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the prankster’s new film about racism, President Trump and the pandemic that has entangled Trump’s personal attorney.

Giuliani, 76, appears in a controversial scene with actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Baron Cohen’s daughter in the movie sequel released Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Bakalova poses as a flirty 15-year-old journalist interviewing Giuliani about the president’s COVID-19 response, then moves the hotel-suite interview into the bedroom where Giuliani is seen apparently tucking his hand into his pants.

That’s when the former New York City mayor is filmed in an allegedly inappropriate position before Baron Cohen’s character barges in on them to end the interview.

“If the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” Baron Cohen said Friday on “Good Morning America.”

“I urge everyone to watch the movie,” the British comedian and “The Trial of the Chicago 7" actor added. “It is what it is. He did what he did. And make your own mind up. ... It was pretty clear to us.”

In a radio interview this week, Giuliani called the scene “a hit job” to distract from next month’s presidential election, further insisting on Twitter that he was tucking his shirt into his pants after taking off recording equipment for the interview.

However, Bulgarian actress Bakalova thanked Baron Cohen for interrupting her exchange with the attorney.

“I’ve always felt safe with our team, with our crew, with Sacha in my corner,” Bakalova said on “GMA.” “I actually never felt that I’ve been in danger. That’s why I’m lucky, because I had them.”

Still, Baron Cohen was “quite concerned for her” during the scene.

“It’s my responsibility as a producer as well to ensure that the lead actor is looked after,” he said.

Incidentally, Baron Cohen — in character as Borat — defended Giuliani Thursday in a comedic statement about the encounter.

“I here to defend America’s mayor, Rudolph Giuliani,” Borat said in a video posted to his official Twitter account. “What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

