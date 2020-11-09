Sacha Baron Cohen: Sorry, Trump, no film role for you after election loss

It appears “The Apprentice” alum Donald Trump has been fired once again after President-elect Joe Biden defeated him over the weekend.

On Saturday, “Borat” star Sacha Baron Cohen walked back a job offer he had previously made to the president in the event that he did not achieve great success in the election, as Borat would put it.

Now that Biden has been declared the next president of the United States, the English comedian has changed his mind.

“Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job,” Baron Cohen tweeted shortly after Trump lost the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. “But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded.”

Last month, Baron Cohen wryly dangled a role in his next Hollywood project after Trump called him an unfunny “phony” and a “creep” in response to the actor and producer’s latest feature, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which mercilessly mocks the Trump administration and its supporters.

“Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat!” Baron Cohen tweeted at the time. “I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after [Inauguration Day] Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

In the days leading up to the election, Baron Cohen continued to troll the Trump administration by releasing satirical PSAs in character as his fictional Kazakh journalist alter ego, including a video facetiously defending Rudolph W. Giuliani amid a “Borat” scandal.

The president’s personal attorney made headlines upon the release of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which features an unwitting Giuliani in a compromising hotel-room scene with Maria Bakalova, the actress who plays Borat’s 15-year-old daughter.

Before election day, Baron Cohen urged Americans to vote against Trump “like your life depends on it.”

“In 2016, Trump became president because of 77,000 votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin,” he tweeted earlier this month. “Today alone, 100,000 Americans will be diagnosed with Covid. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does.”

Cohen was among many celebrities who reacted to Biden's victory on social media over the weekend.