Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Movies

With COVID-19 raging, ‘Freaky’ earns $3.7 million amid nationwide theater reclosures

Kathryn Newton holds a weapon as a serial killer in "Freaky."
Kathryn Newton holds a weapon as a serial killer in “Freaky.”
(Universal Pictures)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Share

Although nearly half of U.S. and Canadian theaters are now open, the domestic box office continues to do middling business as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Freaky,” starring Vince Vaughn as a serial killer who swaps bodies with an introverted teenager (Kathryn Newton), opened with $3.7 million in North America. With $1.9 million in international receipts, it earned a cumulative $5.6 million this weekend, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The result comes in the midst of nationwide theater reclosures as the pandemic surges into what might be its most deadly stretch. Currently 47.7% of theaters remain open, down from more than 50% in October.

The horror comedy, Blumhouse’s take on the “Freaky Friday” body swap premise, received favorable reviews with a B- CinemaScore, an 85% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes and critical praise for Vaughn’s “career-best” role.

Advertisement

Vince Vaughn playing a serial killer attacking someone with a dagger
Vince Vaughn as the Butcher in “Freaky.”
(Universal Pictures)

This is the third week in a row that a Universal film has topped the weekend box office.

Universal’s Focus Features had last weekend’s No. 1 spot with “Let Him Go,” which added $1.8 million in its second weekend (a 55% drop) for a cumulative 6.9 million. The studio’s “Come Play” was No. 1 the week before and in its third weekend added $1.1 million for a cumulative $7.3 million.

Movies

Vince Vaughn eyes a career resurgence with ‘Freaky.’ But don’t call it a comeback

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 27: Actor Vince Vaughn is photographed in the front yard, of his Manhattan Beach, CA, home, in promotion of his new film, "Freaky," on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A play on the classic "Freaky Friday," a cursed knife leaves Vaughn's serial killer character switching bodies with a teenage girl. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

Vince Vaughn eyes a career resurgence with ‘Freaky.’ But don’t call it a comeback

Vince Vaughn’s return to R-rated comedy is also a rare venture into horror. The gender-swapping role scared him, which is why he did it.
Advertisement

Lost in the shuffle at No. 14 was last year’s Cannes darling “The Climb,” starring friends Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo, who co-wrote the film with Covino directing. Sony Pictures Classics was set to release the film in March when the pandemic shut down theaters. The comedy opened this weekend to just $103,572.

Movies

‘The Climb’ was a hit at Cannes in 2019. Almost two years later, will anyone see it?

Director writer actor Michael Angelo Covino, right, and writer actor Kyle Marvin for the movie " The Climb " at Vence during Cannes International Film Festival 2019

Movies

‘The Climb’ was a hit at Cannes in 2019. Almost two years later, will anyone see it?

“The Climb” made waves at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, but its long road to release was further delayed by COVID-19.

Warner Bros.’ “The Witches” added $1.8 million across 22 overseas markets for a global cumulative $13.2 million. The studio’s “Tenet,” now in its 12th week of release, added $1.7 million across 53 markets including North America for a worldwide total of $353.5 million. It was No. 1 for six weeks after its Sept. 4 release and is the only film in this pandemic period with an opening weekend box office above $20 million.

Movies

Amazon’s ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ puts diverse filmmakers in the genre spotlight

(L-R) - Directors Elan Dassani, Rajeev Dassani, Veena Sud, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour and Zu Quirke for a Los Angeles Times Director Roundtable. Credit: Kim Mulligan; Boris Taskov; Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times; Daion Chesney; Kevin Estrada / Amazon Studios

Movies

Amazon’s ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ puts diverse filmmakers in the genre spotlight

Directors Veena Sud, Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., Elan & Rajeev Dassani and Zu Quirke on contributing entries to Blumhouse’s anthology film series for Amazon.
Advertisement

Movies
Sonaiya Kelley

Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement