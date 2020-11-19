Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Harvey Weinstein doesn’t have COVID-19, but his health is still declining in prison

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein in 2012.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Harvey Weinstein isn’t battling COVID-19, but he is struggling with a number of health issues in prison — one of which was a 101-degree fever this week, his representatives said Thursday.

“We can report that Mr. Weinstein’s fever has dropped but is still being closely monitored,” said Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, and Craig Rothfeld, his authorized department of corrections representative, in a joint statement to The Times. “We can also report at this time that he does not have COVID-19.”

The disgraced movie mogul’s fever spiked Tuesday morning, Rothfeld said.

“Mr. Weinstein continues to be very closely monitored due to a plethora of underlying health issues, which are continuing to decline, get worse, and need treatment,” they added.

The 68-year-old, who will likely to remain in prison for the rest of his life, is currently in the care of the medical staff at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in upstate New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in a landmark #MeToo case.

Weinstein has not been transferred to a hospital outside of Wende. The facility has a regional medical unit inside the prison, and that’s where Weinstein has been since he was moved to Wende in March. Rothfeld said the unit is analogous to a hospital inside the prison.

The healthcare and medical team at Wende and the New York State Dept. of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Central Office have been working with Weinstein’s representatives “to ensure all his health issues will be addressed in a timely manner.”

“We all remain concerned about his health,” said Engelmayer and Rothfeld.

The once-formidable producer’s numerous maladies include a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis. At court appearances earlier this year, he used a walker to assist him during his contentious trial.

After being found guilty in February, Weinstein left the court in an ambulance and detoured to Bellevue Hospital, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure. A stent was later inserted to unblock an artery. After his sentencing, he returned with more chest pains, according to the Associated Press.

Later, the former film titan was held in isolation after two inmates at Wende tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The “Shakespeare in Love” producer still faces a looming legal battle in Los Angeles. In October, local prosecutors charged him with six additional sexual assault counts involving two more alleged victims.

