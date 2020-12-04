Chadwick Boseman, hero for the ages, is getting a posthumous MTV award

Chadwick Boseman is an award winner, even in death.

The late “Black Panther” star will receive MTV’s Hero for the Ages honor Sunday during the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special.

Boseman, who played the iconic Marvel superhero, will be presented with the posthumous award by his “Avengers: Endgame” costars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle, who played Iron Man and War Machine, respectively, in the comic-book film franchise.

The award “honors a star whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen,” MTV said in a statement on Friday. It recognizes Boseman’s performances as a number of American heroes, as well as his activism, writing and directing.

The “Marshall,” “Get On Up,” “42" and “Da 5 Bloods” actor will next appear onscreen in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” due on Christmas. His final film has already generated awards-season buzz and earned him a posthumous Gotham Independent Film Awards nomination. He’ll also receive that ceremony’s annual actor tribute, alongside costar Viola Davis.

Boseman, who died in August at age 43 after privately battling colon cancer, was previously recognized during the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2018. His performance in the groundbreaking “Black Panther” clinched wins in the hero and performance in a movie categories. He also was nominated for onscreen team with his costars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright, as well as for best fight with costar Winston Duke, who played M’Baku.

In his acceptance speech, the star promptly handed off his golden popcorn to James Shaw Jr., who had wrestled an assault-style rifle away from a gunman in a Tennessee Waffle House that year. Boseman said it was important to “acknowledge the heroes we have in real life.”

MTV paid tribute to the beloved actor a week after his death by dedicating the MTV VMAs in August to the late star.

Sunday’s 90-minute special will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and will revisit the “biggest and best moments in film and TV from the ’80s until now.” It will pay homage to beloved actors and scene-stealing moments and include special award categories, presentations and performances, MTV said.

Boseman would have turned 44 this week. To celebrate, the streaming platform Disney+ saluted the actor with a touching montage during the opening credits of “Black Panther.”