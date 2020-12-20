Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez

Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande, who has revealed in an Instagram post that she is engaged to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

“Forever n then some,” she captioned a slideshow of photos of the couple and her huge diamond and pearl engagement ring in the post Sunday.

According to People, Grande and Gomez began dating early in 2020 and have been quarantining together. In March, TMZ released photos of the two kissing at a bar.

Grande was previously engaged to “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson from June to October 2018.