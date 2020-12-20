Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, pictured at the 2020 Grammy Awards, announced her engagement to real estate agent Dalton Gomez on Sunday in an Instagram post.
(Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande, who has revealed in an Instagram post that she is engaged to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

“Forever n then some,” she captioned a slideshow of photos of the couple and her huge diamond and pearl engagement ring in the post Sunday.

According to People, Grande and Gomez began dating early in 2020 and have been quarantining together. In March, TMZ released photos of the two kissing at a bar.

Grande was previously engaged to “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson from June to October 2018.

Music
Sonaiya Kelley

Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.

