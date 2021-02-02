Josh Duhamel replaces embattled Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez rom-com

Josh Duhamel has officially committed to a “Shotgun Wedding.”

The “Transformers” actor is taking over a role initially given to Armie Hammer, whose life has been in turmoil lately after online accusations of disturbing behavior. The action-comedy, which is expected to start production later this month, stars Jennifer Lopez.

“We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare,” said Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group, in a statement Tuesday confirming Duhamel’s casting.

Additionally, Jennifer Coolidge and Sonia Braga were announced Tuesday as the mothers of the married couple.

Duhamel’s rom-com resume includes 2010 movie “Life As We Know It” with Katherine Heigl and 2004’s “Win a Date With Tad Hamilton” with Kate Bosworth. At 48, the actor is also much closer to Lopez’s age — 51 — than 34-year-old Hammer was.

Armie Hammer was set to star in “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Hammer left the project nearly three weeks ago after allegations about him and his sex life were made on social media by alleged exes Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze. The “Social Network” star has dismissed the allegations, which have not yet been independently verified.

"[I]n light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said in a mid-January statement about his “Shotgun” departure. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers, his estranged wife of 10 years, announced they were divorcing last July. She finally commented on the allegations Monday.

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” the TV personality, 38, wrote in an Instagram caption. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

Hammer has also walked away from “The Offer,” an upcoming Paramount+ series about the making of “The Godfather.” He quietly left “Gaslit,” a Watergate series for UCP, before the scandal erupted.