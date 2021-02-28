Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Movies

On mute, Daniel Kaluuya rebounds from Golden Globes’ first technical glitch

Daniel Kaluuya at the 2021 Golden Globes.
Laura Dern presents the supporting actor Golden Globe to Daniel Kaluuya at the 2021 Golden Globes.
(Christopher Polk / NBC)
By Tracy BrownDigital Editor 
Hollywood awards shows, they’re just like us.

Daniel Kaluuya took the first award of the night at Sunday’s Golden Globes 2021 for supporting actor in a movie, then hit the virtual show’s first big technical snag.

When the telecast cut to the actor’s feed for his acceptance speech, it became quickly apparent that Kaluuya’s audio was muted — a relatable experience for those of us who have been working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That said, the glitch made for pretty bad optics since Kaluuya was the first Black winner of the evening. After a Times investigation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. and its lack of Black members have been under renewed scrutiny so even accidents feel particularly cringey.

Consummate professional Laura Dern, who presented the award, had to quickly recover and offered additional congratulations. This bought the tech team enough time to bring Kaluuya back to properly accept his award.

With his win, Kaluuya, who portrayed Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Shaka King’s “Judas and the Black Messiah,” became just the fifth Black performer to win a Golden Globe for supporting actor.

“I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he thought how brilliantly he spoke and how brilliantly he loved,” Kaluuya said of Hampton.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.

