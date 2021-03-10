Lady Gaga and Adam Driver serve up alpine glamour on the set of ‘House of Gucci’

From the man who brought you Kylo Ren’s high-waisted pants in “Star Wars” and the woman who wore the Meat Dress to the VMAs comes a new fashion spectacle.

“House of Gucci” costars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga blessed the internet Tuesday with a photo of themselves in costume as fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci and ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted in 1998 of plotting the former’s murder.

The ski-resort chic image, which has been making the rounds on social media, sees the actors modeling some cozy turtlenecks and stylish accessories in an alpine wonderland. In addition to his cream, cable-knit sweater, Driver is rocking a pair of white snow-pants and aviator glasses, while Gaga dons a fuzzy hat and gold jewelry.

The “Chromatica” artist posted the photo on Instagram and Twitter to promote her upcoming project with Driver, which also stars Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons as key players in the Gucci dynasty. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film will dramatize the events leading up to the death of Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of legendary designer Guccio Gucci.

Gaga didn’t offer much in the way of a caption for the behind-the-scenes gem, but that’s OK. Because Twitter had plenty of ideas.

"[A]dam driver and lady gaga look like they’re about to drop a new critical theory reader,” tweeted one person.

“Adam Driver and Lady Gaga look like the new mega church co-pastors who just arrived in town and this is their sponsored Instagram photo to announce it,” joked another.

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga look like the new mega church co-pastors who just arrived in town and this is their sponsored Instagram photo to announce it pic.twitter.com/2risOOuXnP — Unvirtuous Abbey (@UnvirtuousAbbey) March 9, 2021

Some were impressed that Gaga successfully persuaded the “Marriage Story” actor — who has no presence online — to “strike a pose for a social media pic,” deeming the pop icon “too powerful.”

And at least one person was reminded of actor Chris Evans’ off-white, braided jumper from “Knives Out,” which similarly went viral after the murder mystery hit theaters in 2019.

"[C]hris evans’ sweater in knives out walked so adam driver’s sweater in house of gucci could run,” tweeted Variety reporter Rebecca Rubin.

Gaga was in Rome filming “House of Gucci” as recently as last month — when two of her French bulldogs were stolen, and her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot trying to protect them in Hollywood. Fischer is expected to make a full recovery, and the “A Star Is Born” actress’ pets have been safely returned.

See more tweets about Gaga and Driver’s alpine photo shoot below.

Lady Gaga really got Adam Driver to strike a pose for a social media pic... she is too powerful — the(a) rest of your story 🦋 (@kylorenvevo) March 10, 2021

chris evans' sweater in knives out walked so adam driver's sweater in house of gucci could run https://t.co/FtxpmfrRIk — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) March 9, 2021

Thinking about Adam Driver and Lady Gaga doing a photoshoot together dressed in Gucci for House of Gucci promo pic.twitter.com/gMEKSiIlpo — Josie✨ (@adamdriversputa) March 3, 2021

adam driver and lady gaga look like they’re about to drop a new critical theory reader pic.twitter.com/Y24LlrxAaE — lauren quigley (@laurenlquigley) March 9, 2021

lady gaga feeding the adam driver fandom is unbelievable yet priceless, thank you queen — lara (@dyadology) March 9, 2021

lady gaga getting over 2.5 MILLION instagram likes on her photo with adam driver. yep her second oscar is coming 😗 — The Gaga Source (@thegagasource_) March 10, 2021