Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Movies

New ‘Shang-Chi’ trailer introduces Marvel’s first superhero of Asian descent

×
By Angie Orellana Hernandez
Share

Happy birthday, Simu Liu.

Filled with high-flying action, the first trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” dropped Monday, just in time for the lead star’s birthday.

The trailer introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first superhero of Asian descent, as played by Liu. “Shang-Chi” will also have an Asian-led filmmaking team behind it, including director Destin Daniel Cretton and screenwriter David Callaham.

“Shang-Chi” follows the titular superhero as he reckons with his past and present. The movie will include classic Marvel villain the Mandarin, who made an appearance in “Iron Man 3.” The Mandarin, played by Tony Leung, harnesses powers from 10 magical rings.

Advertisement

Shang-Chi is based on a ’70s comic-book character. In the comics, Shang-Chi’s father trains him in martial arts. He eventually gains formidable skills, all the while unraveling the truth behind his father’s intentions.

When “Shang-Chi” wrapped up filming in October, Cretton and Liu took to social media to celebrate the milestone, with Liu writing a message in the private Facebook group “Subtle Asian Traits” on the film’s impact.

“For all of those who hated us because of the color of our skin, or been made to feel less than because of it; NO MORE,” Liu wrote. “This is OUR movie, and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us after this.”

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ taps Destin Daniel Cretton to direct

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF - JUNE 13, 2013: Writer-director Destin Daniel Cretin (left) and actress Brie Larson (right) are photographed in Beverly Hills on June 13, 2013. They are part of the film, "Short Term 12," which is a small-scale, emotionally specific drama from writer-director Cretin with a breakout lead performance by Larson. The film follows a young woman who works as a supervisor at a group home for troubled youth. (Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ taps Destin Daniel Cretton to direct

As “Captain Marvel” continues to rule the box office, its studio is making moves that offer glimpses into what appears to be the much more inclusive future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Movies
Angie Orellana Hernandez

Angie Orellana Hernandez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. She is a junior majoring in journalism and Spanish at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the arts and entertainment editor for the Daily Trojan, the student-run publication. She has also written for CalMatters’ College Journalism Network.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement