Oscar watchers not happy about lack of film clips

Early on in the Oscars ceremony, Laura Dern noted that some things would be different about this year’s pandemic-changed show. Audiences do often seem hungry for the academy to change things up. But not too much, apparently.

One of the things the show did differently was forgo the typical use of clips from most nominated films and performances, instead sharing various facts about the nominees — such as early jobs or movies they loved — and making time to allow the speeches to run longer than usual. (Some clips for animated, international and other films were shown.)

The clips are one of those pro forma parts of the show presumably no one would miss. But watchers online nevertheless seemed genuinely upset not to be getting them, pointing out that in a difficult year for moviegoing, this year’s nominees may be less familiar to Oscar watchers than usual. And yet, the show’s producers seemed to be asking, if you are already watching the Oscars, shouldn’t you have some idea of what nominated films such as “Minari,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Nomadland,” “Mank” and “Promising Young Woman” look like?

Advertisement

I really miss the clips. I love an Oscar acting clip!! - J https://t.co/HKNDWJVfbX — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) April 26, 2021

Please just show clips of the movies for each nominee. People will not change the channel if you show Daniel Kaluuya acting. I promise. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) April 26, 2021

Oscars: We will give awards to movies, but we generally won’t let you see clips during our broadcast because they are SECRET.



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/iBE7bdGAsz — Carolina A. Miranda (@cmonstah) April 26, 2021

I admire the audacity and strangeness of this ceremony, and how much space it gives to the nominees and winners. But in a year where awareness of the movies is so low, it's tough not to have clips around for context. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) April 26, 2021

Only showing clips from the animated and international feature nominees is.... the strangest choice! — kateyrich (@kateyrich) April 26, 2021

I like a lot of the choices Soderbergh and company have made, but the lack of clips of the nominees (or, in some cases, even photos of their work) is driving me nuts. https://t.co/kFAIso8Cj7 — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) April 26, 2021

CLIPS!!!!! — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) April 26, 2021

Sound Of Metal winning Best Sound was maybe the biggest slam-dunk of the night -- absolutely incredible, groundbreaking work in a movie I loved. But OH MY GOD SHOW US A CLIP TO DEMONSTRATE WHY THE WORK WAS WORTHY OF THE AWARD #Oscars — Stephen Thompson (@idislikestephen) April 26, 2021

Advertisement