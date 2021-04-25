Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Oscar watchers not happy about lack of film clips

Laura Dern presenting during the 93rd Oscars.
(AMPAS/ABC)
By Mark OlsenStaff Writer 
Share

Early on in the Oscars ceremony, Laura Dern noted that some things would be different about this year’s pandemic-changed show. Audiences do often seem hungry for the academy to change things up. But not too much, apparently.

One of the things the show did differently was forgo the typical use of clips from most nominated films and performances, instead sharing various facts about the nominees — such as early jobs or movies they loved — and making time to allow the speeches to run longer than usual. (Some clips for animated, international and other films were shown.)

The clips are one of those pro forma parts of the show presumably no one would miss. But watchers online nevertheless seemed genuinely upset not to be getting them, pointing out that in a difficult year for moviegoing, this year’s nominees may be less familiar to Oscar watchers than usual. And yet, the show’s producers seemed to be asking, if you are already watching the Oscars, shouldn’t you have some idea of what nominated films such as “Minari,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Nomadland,” “Mank” and “Promising Young Woman” look like?

Movies

Here’s the complete list of 2021 Oscar winners

THE OSCARS® - The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite. "The Oscars" will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC/AMPAS) CHLOE ZHAO

Movies

Here’s the complete list of 2021 Oscar winners

“Nomadland” takes home the best picture, director and lead actor awards at the 2021 Oscars.

More Coverage

‘Nomadland,’ Frances McDormand are big winners at the Oscars. Here are more live updates
Here’s how a surreal Oscars 2021 season found relevance in a year without movie theaters

Advertisement

Advertisement

Movies
Mark Olsen

Mark Olsen writes about all kinds of movies for the Los Angeles Times as both a feature writer and reviewer.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement