In an upset victory over Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest Oscar winner for acting

Although the late Chadwick Boseman was considered the frontrunner heading into the 93rd Academy Awards, the Oscar for best actor went to Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) in an upset victory.

The other nominees were Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

With his win, Hopkins becomes the oldest performer to win an acting Oscar. The 83-year-old, who previously won the best actor Oscar for 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs,” beats out Christopher Plummer, who was 82 when he won for the 2011 indie “Beginners.”

Between his dual best actor wins, Hopkins was nominated for four additional Oscars. He received lead actor nominations in 1994 and 1996 for “The Remains of the Day” and “Nixon,” respectively. And he was a supporting actor nominee for “Amistad” in 1998 and just last year for “The Two Popes.”

“The Father,” which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, received a theatrical release in February of this year and was made available on demand in March.

Boseman, whose standout career roles include playing baseball great Jackie Robinson in “42,” singer James Brown in “Get On Up” and the young Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall,” had won the Golden Globe, SAG Award and numerous critics awards leading up to the Oscars.

Hopkins won the BAFTA for lead actor. Ahmed won the Indie Spirit award on Thursday night.

Only two actors have won posthumous Oscars: Peter Finch’s 1977 win in the lead actor category for “Network” and Heath Ledger in 2009 for his supporting turn in “The Dark Knight.”