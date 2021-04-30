Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Be among the first to see ‘In the Heights’ at L.A. Latino International Film Festival

A group of people laughs while sitting and dancing around a picnic table.
Dascha Polanco as Cuca, left, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela and Stephanie Beatriz as Carla in Warner Bros.‘ “In the Heights.”
(Macall Polay)
By Aida YlananStaff Writer 
Share

Folks attending the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival this year will get a special treat: a preview screening of Jon M. Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.”

The much-anticipated summer musical will be shown June 4 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood — a fitting venue for moviegoers who’ve missed watching films on the big screen. The screening, a week before the film’s release in theaters and on HBO Max, will take place five days before the Tribeca Film Festival’s World Premiere screening on June 9.

Tickets will go on sale in early May, both for the festival and the screening, with assigned seating for the in-person show. The number of tickets available will depend on L.A. County COVID-19 regulations at the time.

The LALIFF runs June 2-6 and will be a hybrid virtual and in-person event. It’s partnering with Tribeca this year in celebration of both festivals’ 20th anniversaries.

Advertisement

Movies

‘In the Heights’ trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical leaps to the big screen

"In the Heights"

Movies

‘In the Heights’ trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical leaps to the big screen

Lin Manuel-Miranda’s hit Broadway debut, “In the Heights,” is getting a movie makeover from Warner Bros. and “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu.

“We celebrate this incredible partnership with a shared goal, to beautifully showcase diverse and under-represented voices through the power of film,” said actor Robert de Niro, co-founder of the Tribeca Festival, in a statement.

Actor Edward James Olmos, the founder of the Latino Film Institute that hosts the L.A. festival, said he’s excited to bring the musical to the event. “‘In the Heights’ celebrates the Latino culture and allows us to continue to support our mission of providing a platform of stories that are told by us and for us,” he said in the same release.

“For 20 years, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and Edward James Olmos have been uplifting and providing a platform for Latino artists to share their own stories,” said Miranda, the multi-Tony Award-winning mastermind behind “Hamilton” and the “In the Heights” musical on which the movie is based.

Chu, who also directed “Crazy Rich Asians,” added, “It’s such a privilege to have the film be a part of this festival, which honors the very community we celebrate in the film.”

Movies
Aida Ylanan

Aida Ylanan is a data journalist at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined the paper as an intern at the Data Desk, where she updated a widely-used newsroom tool and published a visual analysis of NYRB book covers. A lifelong news junkie, she graduated from UCLA in 2018 where she studied statistics and English.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement