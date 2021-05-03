The gang’s all here as Marvel Studios announces movie release dates into 2023

Marvel Studios announced release dates for its next 10 movies Monday, laying out a menu geared at satisfying superhero fans’ pent-up demand well into 2023.

First on the list is “Black Widow,” a movie that started filming about two years ago. The Scarlett Johansson flick, originally set for release May 1, 2020, has seen its date moved multiple times thanks to COVID-19 pandemic closures. It was pushed to Nov. 6, 2020, and then to May 7, this coming Friday. In March, the studio announced a July 9 debut, which appears to have stuck.

“Eternals,” directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, was originally set to launch Nov. 6, 2020, but now will open almost a year later, this coming Nov. 5.

“Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” moves almost 11 months into the future, while “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” creeps ahead by eight months. “Thor: Love and Thunder” scoots forward only six months.

“See you at the movies,” says Monday’s video announcement of the news. And here are the release dates for the five Marvel movies mentioned above, plus sequels to “Spider-Man,” “Black Panther,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and more.

“Black Widow”: July 9

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: Sept. 3

“Eternals”: Nov. 5

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: Dec. 17

“Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: March 25, 2022

“Thor: Love and Thunder”: May 6, 2022

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: July 8, 2022

“The Marvels”: Nov. 11, 2022

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”: Feb. 17, 2023

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3": May 5, 2023