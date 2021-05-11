Where’s Leo? Internet turns ‘unrecognizable’ DiCaprio photo into amusing meme

After decades of hit movies and multiple awards, Leonardo DiCaprio probably has one of the best-known faces in Hollywood.

Tell that to the New York Post.

On Monday, the publication tweeted out a story about the A-list actor with a photo of him from the set of his next film for director Martin Scorsese, calling DiCaprio “unrecognizable.”

The problem is, most people seem to agree he’s very recognizable in the photo.

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

“Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film,” tweeted the Post, with a shot of the Oscar winner with costar Lily Gladstone in a scene from “Killers of the Flower Moon.” (The film costars Robert DeNiro and is adapted from David Grann’s true-crime book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”)

It’s unclear what inspired the Post’s take, considering the lack of physical transformation in the photo, but the internet was ready to pounce. By Tuesday morning, Twitter had registered about 18,000 tweets in the trend.

The popular Twitter political commentator known as “The Hoarse Whisperer” wrote, “Completely unrecognizable. I can’t tell if Leo is the woman on the left or the one who looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Completely unrecognizable. I can’t tell if Leo is the woman on the left or the one who looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/w54gEHgM4q — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 10, 2021

Basketball reporter Duncan Smith tweeted, “Not sure if I’m comfortable with Leonardo DiCaprio playing a Native woman.”

Not sure if I'm comfortable with Leonardo DiCaprio playing a Native woman https://t.co/XKZToHkgGA — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) May 10, 2021

Many were suddenly suffering from Leo blindness. “Where is leonardo dicaprio, i can’t find him,” quipped one user.

where is leonardo dicaprio, i can’t find him 😢🥺 https://t.co/KnHJCO529i — Epic Bowser Furry Facts (@BowserFurry) May 11, 2021

Some users employed Photoshop to make it all make sense.

Even “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn got in on the act: “He must be the person in the left if he’s unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio.”

He must be the person in the left if he’s unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/iy0Znlniaq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2021

Because Twitter loves getting meta, one user responded with a popular DiCaprio meme from his Oscar-nominated turn in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.”

Me recognizing Leonardo DiCaprio in the photos from the new Scorsese film pic.twitter.com/zONGdrzYij — sam y’all (@samiamrosenberg) May 11, 2021

Texas sports reporter David Collier took the absurd approach, tweeting the original headline with a picture in which readers genuinely would have a tough time recognizing DiCaprio ... because he wasn’t in it (it’s Collier’s new profile picture).

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/cC6VtHprCM — David Collier (@CollieronTV) May 11, 2021

Author Rebecca Makkai had a fishy take, retweeting a freaky post from the Hill about that weird deep-sea footballfish (the one with the lantern-like light dangling above its head) and saying, “Leo DiCaprio barely recognizable here.”

Leo DiCaprio barely recognizable here https://t.co/M8SzWnOeA1 — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) May 11, 2021

Matt Damon, DiCaprio’s costar in another Scorsese film, “The Departed,” got dragged into it. Former Vulture writer Hunter Harris posted the one-sheet for Damon’s upcoming “Stillwater” with the caption, “leonardo dicaprio is unrecognizable in new film.”

