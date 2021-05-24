Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Netflix paid big bucks to replace Chris D’Elia with Tig Notaro in ‘Army of the Dead’

Tig Notaro wears all black for a portait
Tig Notaro replaced Chris D’Elia in “Army of the Dead” after sexual harassment allegations against D’Elia.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Angie Orellana Hernandez
Share

Netflix spared no expense in removing scandal-ridden comedian Chris D’Elia from director Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and replacing him with Tig Notaro.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, husband-and-wife team Zack and Deborah Snyder didn’t disclose the exact amount it took to reshoot scenes with Notaro but said it was a “fairly easy” decision to remove D’Elia. Deborah, one of the film’s producers, told Vanity Fair it was an “expensive” choice, while Zack put the cost at “a few million.”

“I will say, Netflix did the right thing,” Deborah said. “They put their money where their mouth is.”

Notaro replaced D’Elia in Snyder’s movie, which follows a group of mercenaries traveling inside a Las Vegas zombie quarantine zone to pull off a grand heist, last summer after D’Elia was accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts

After Twitter outcry, five women detail Chris D’Elia’s alleged sexual improprieties

Chris D'Elia arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day on Tuesday, April 8, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Entertainment & Arts

After Twitter outcry, five women detail Chris D’Elia’s alleged sexual improprieties

Amid multiple social media allegations against Chris D’Elia, women spoke to The Times about encounters with the stand-up comic and TV actor.

In June, D’Elia released a statement to TMZ saying he had “never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.” In the following two months, Netflix cut all ties with D’Elia, dropping his prank show and removing him from “Army of the Dead,” which had already completed shooting at the time.

The reshoot process with Notaro used green screen and CGI to digitally add her to the existing footage. The comedian and actor, known for her deadpan delivery, plays helicopter pilot Marianne Peters but has not met many of her costars except Ana De La Reguera. The “Army of the Dead” ensemble cast also features Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Ella Purnell, Huma Quereshi and Hiroyuki Sanada.

“I’ve never met Dave Bautista in my life,” Notaro said Friday on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “I’ve never met the man.”

Television

Tig Notaro is frank and unadorned, a hero for our time, in Netflix documentary ‘Tig’

Tig Notaro is seen performing stand-up in the documentary "Tig."

Television

Tig Notaro is frank and unadorned, a hero for our time, in Netflix documentary ‘Tig’

If the Bill Cosby scandal has caused many to reexamine the dangers of fame and fandom, the documentary “Tig,” which begins streaming Friday on Netflix, offers most welcome proof that not every revelation by or about a famous person need be scandalous.

The “Star Trek: Discovery” star told Jimmy Fallon in April that her role in “Army of the Dead” had her trending as “sexy AF” following the release of the movie’s trailer.

“So much has changed, Jimmy. It’s really been nuts around here since I was trending for being ‘sexy AF.’ I didn’t even know what ‘AF’ was, to be honest,” Notaro said to Fallon. “My friends were texting me images of Twitter, like, ‘You’re trending for being badass and sexy AF.’ And I was like, ‘What is that?’”

“Army of the Dead,” Snyder’s second release this year after the eagerly awaited “Snyder Cut,” is available to watch on Netflix.

Movies
Angie Orellana Hernandez

Angie Orellana Hernandez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. She is a junior majoring in journalism and Spanish at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the arts and entertainment editor for the Daily Trojan, the student-run publication. She has also written for CalMatters’ College Journalism Network.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement