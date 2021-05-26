Note to ‘Thor’ star Chris Hemsworth: Superman would never skip ‘leg day’

Hey, Superman wouldn’t skip “leg day.”

That’s the message “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth is hearing on social media after he posted a photo where his gams looked super-skimpy in comparison with his buffed upper body.

“Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up’ ‘Dad i wanna be Superman,’” the actor wrote Monday on Instagram, captioning a shot of himself in a tank top and shorts walking with one of his twin sons, whose red cape was visible rather than his 7-year-old face. “Lucky I have two other kids.”

Of course the munchkin had to go with the wrong superhero and cinematic universe. But the DC-Marvel joke was lost on many of Hemsworth’s friends, family and fans, who chose instead to tease the muscled actor over his chicken legs, which in the photo looked like sticks holding up a cake pop.

Advertisement

“Bro?! You’ve been skipping leg days again?!,” brother Luke Hemsworth blurted in comments, echoing the hordes of commenting fans ripping on the big-screen superhero for his skinny stems.

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, “Wonder Woman” lead Gal Gadot and “Avengers” nemesis Josh Brolin just laughed — and added a few heart emojis to the mix to ease the pain.

One note to help “Thor” fans sleep better at night after viewing Hemsworth’s scrawny calves: His legs looked far more proportional in a video that was posted in mid-April but looks like it was shot the same day as the photo. In it, Papa H is seen “sparring” with his costumed kiddo, whom he introduced in the caption as “the next heavy weight champion of the universe.”