Hear that? Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’ trailer is a ticking time bomb

The clock is ticking on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”

Netflix released the anxiety-inducing teaser trailer Thursday for its big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, starring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens and others.

“Lately I’ve been hearing this sound. Like a ‘tick, tick, tick.’ Like a time bomb,” Garfield’s conflicted songwriter muses in the preview as a distinct ticking noise pulses in the background.

“The fuse has been lit. The clock counts down the seconds. The flame gets closer and closer and closer until, all at once, everything explodes.”

Based on the late Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical stage production, “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stars the Oscar-nominated Garfield as Jon, a struggling composer hard at work on what could be his breakthrough musical, depending on its reception at an upcoming showcase in New York City.

In the stressful week leading up to the pivotal performance — and Jon’s 30th birthday — Garfield’s protagonist must balance shifting relationships with his friends and loved ones as the AIDS crisis takes a toll on New York’s artistic community.

According to press materials for the film, Miranda was inspired by “Tick, Tick... Boom!,” as well as another Larson musical, “Rent,” while writing his own debut Broadway show, “In the Heights.” That musical, directed for the big screen by “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu, opens this week.

The “Hamilton” mastermind later starred as Jon in a 2014 iteration of “Tick, Tick... Boom!” nearly 20 years after Larson died at age 35 after suffering an aortic aneurysm.

“‘tick, tick… Boom!’ is a corner of the world I know from every angle,” Miranda said in a statement. “I know what it’s like to be a struggling songwriter. I know what it is to be in your 20s writing that one musical, what it’s like to be in New York with a bunch of friends with artistic dreams and then watch them drop off one by one, to real life, while you’re still hanging on.

“It’s a story of doubling down on your craft in the face of impossible odds, which is not unique to musical theater — it’s the struggle of any artist trying to make a living doing the thing they love.”

In addition to Garfield, Shipp, De Jesús and Hudgens, the movie musical also features Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Joshua Henry, Tariq Trotter and Judith Light.

Written for the screen by “Dear Evan Hansen’s” Steven Levenson, “Tick, Tick... Boom!” — produced by Miranda, Ron Howard, Julie Oh and Brian Grazer — debuts this fall on Netflix.