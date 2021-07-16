Designing ‘Escape Room 2': How they made four key sets in ‘Tournament of Champions’

Theo (Carlito Olivero) gets jolted across the train in Columbia Pictures’ “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.” (Sony Pictures)

“That was one of the two rooms that was preserved from the original script,” said Honley. “The introduction had always been our characters getting on the subway and meeting some other characters.”

“I thought the idea of a subway car derailing and then pulling us into the game in a very high octane way could be really cool,” said Robitel. “And then from there it’s like, ‘OK, we have the space, what would be the visual threat?’”

Electricity was a no-brainer, he says, thanks to the association of trains with the electrified third rail. “Electricity can certainly be very visual and cinematic and that was my way into the movie,” he said. “Like, ‘OK, now we’re underneath New York City and there’s all these defunct trains and stations and tunnels so it’s like a labyrinth under there.’”

Although Honley had never been to New York or been on a “bonafide subway” before, he used Google Images to imagine potential clues that could blend into the interior of a train car like handholds, signage and tokens “even though those haven’t been in usage for like 20 to 30 years now.”

Next, Thomas “really brought it to the next level,” said Robitel. “The train was built entirely from a 3D model of an actual New York City subway car. There are no trains in Cape Town so the train station that you see is a bunch of sleight of hand and trickery.”

The crew found a location to serve as the exterior of an underground station and built one full train car, the facade of a second that could be visible through the window and a set for the interior of the station. The station’s length was extended using CGI. “We had the actors run through four different versions of the same set with different stunt people so it makes it feel like it’s huge and long and vast but it’s actually just a small section of a build,” Robitel said.

Thomas and his team also built the freight elevator that transports the surviving players between puzzles.

“We built it as a proper New York subway station and then filming went away so we had a couple of weeks to turn it into what was going to be the lift that you see them in,” he said, noting the “transition” sets are often as exciting to create as the ones where the main action unfolds. “Some of those transition-period sets have to move really quickly but some of them, you give the audience and the cast a chance to breathe.”