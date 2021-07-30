Father, son and house of Gaga: Fans give pop star’s ‘Gucci’ accent the chef’s kiss

A star is born again in the new trailer for “House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

Gaga fans are going gaga for the pop musician’s performance in the dramatic preview, particularly her adoption of a thick Italian accent to portray Patrizia Reggiani, the glamorous wife of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci.

“It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive,” Gaga’s heavy European drawl rings out over the top of the trailer, released Thursday evening.

“Synonymous with wealth, style, power. But that name was a curse too.”

Directed by Ridley Scott, MGM’s “House of Gucci” stars Driver and Gaga as Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted in 1998 of facilitating her ex-husband’s murder several years after their scandalous divorce.

The trailer chronicles the power couple’s flashy relationship, from its luxurious honeymoon period to its ominous demise, against the glittering backdrop of a famed fashion empire.

“I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person,” Gaga’s Reggiani says in the teaser while sipping on some hot tea. “But I am fair.”

Upon its buzzy release, the highly anticipated preview nearly broke Twitter, which lost its collective mind over the outfits, the Oscar-bait melodrama and, of course, The Accent.

Gaga’s loyal Little Monsters were delighted to see the Academy Award winner, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, channel her Italian roots in her latest role.

“Omg so #HouseOfGucci is basically Succession with better locations and fancier clothes and retro vibes and Lady Gaga doing THAT accent?” tweeted Rotten Tomatoes’ Joel Meares. “Sign me the f— up.”

“Lady Gaga making sure everyone knows she’s Italian-American and then pulling out that accent,” wrote bestselling British author Bolu Babalola. “I don’t think you understand I am obsessed.”

While some were skeptical of the accent and its accuracy, no one seemed to care in light of Gaga giving what could be the performance of her career.

“The accent is giving totinos pizza rolls but we live,” tweeted Netflix’s Rose Dommu.

“I’m not sure if Gaga’s accent is 100 percent authentic in the House of Gucci trailer but I do know she would make an excellent Vladimir Putin one day,” wrote comedian Michelle Collins.

“House of Gucci” marks Gaga’s first big-screen appearance since her critically acclaimed turn as singer-songwriter Ally Maine opposite Bradley Cooper’s Jackson Maine in the 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born.” In 2019, the “Chromatica” artist won an Oscar for co-writing the film’s standout track, “Shallow.”

In addition to Gaga and Driver, the star-studded cast of “House of Gucci” includes Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek.

“Can you keep a secret?” Leto, unrecognizable under heavy prosthetic makeup as Paolo Gucci, says at the end of the trailer.

“Father, son and house of Gucci,” Gaga’s Reggiani says while pantomiming the sign of the cross.

“House of Gucci” hits theaters Nov. 24. See more reactions to the trailer below.

