Virtually every movie coming to theaters or streaming this fall
We’ve compiled a list of films set to premiere this fall, from Sept. 1 through Nov. 5. All release dates are theatrical, except where noted, and subject to change.
Sept. 1
My Best Worst Adventure
Teen comedy with Lily Patra, Pan Rugtawatr and Eoin O’Brien. Digital only. Kaczmarek Digital Media Group
Sept. 2
Afterlife of the Party
Fantasy comedy with Victoria Justice. Streaming only. Netflix
Los Últimos Frikis
Rock doc about a legendary Cuban heavy metal band. VOD only; streaming on Topic Sept. 16. Topic
Superhost
Horror directed by Brandon Christensen. Streaming only. Shudder
Sept. 3
The Big Scary “S” Word
Documentary explores the history of socialism in America. With Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Greenwich Entertainment
Cinderella
Pop music’s Camila Cabello plays the princess-to-be in a musical based on the classic fairy tale. With Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Kay Cannon directs. Also streaming. Amazon Studios
Faya Dayi
Documentary about the impact of a cocaine-like plant on the daily lives of Ethiopians. Directed by Jessica Beshir. Janus Films
The Gateway
Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn and Frank Grillo star in this thriller about a social worker trying to protect a client from her ex-convict husband. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate
Isabella
Latest entry in Argentine filmmaker Matías Piñeiro‘s explorations of Shakespeare’s female characters. Cinema Guild
It Takes Three
Teen rom-com starring Jared Gilman, David Gridley, Aurora Perrineau and Mikey Madison. Directed by Scott Coffey. Digital, VOD only. Gunpowder & Sky
Memory House
Fantasy drama explores social and racial issues in Brazil. Also in virtual cinemas. Film Movement
Mogul Mowgli
Riz Ahmed plays a British Pakistani rapper struck down by a degenerative disease in this drama directed by Bassam Tariq. Strand Releasing
Moments Like This Never Last
Documentary about the late artist Dash Snow. Also on VOD. Utopia Media
Powder Keg
Fact-based drama about a terrorist attack in Denmark. With Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Virtual cinemas, digital, VOD only. Samuel Goldwyn Films
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu teams up with director Destin Daniel Cretton for a superhero origin story with more family psychodrama and better action than the Marvel norm.
A martial arts expert (Simu Liu) goes up against a secret society controlled by his father in this action-fantasy set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Marvel Studios
Unapologetic
Documentary about the Movement for Black Lives. Kartemquin Films/Film Collective
We Need to Do Something
Horror tale about a family trapped in their home by a tornado. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Midnight
Who You Think I Am
Juliette Binoche stars in this French-language thriller about an older woman who creates a fake social media profile. Directed by Safy Nebbou. Cohen Media Group
Wild Indian
A Native American man tries to keep a dark secret from his past from destroying his new life in this thriller. With Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, Kate Bosworth, Lisa Cromarty, Hilario Garcia III. Written and directed by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment
Worth
Michael Keaton stars in this bio-drama about the lawyer who headed up the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. With Amy Ryan, Stanley Tucci. Directed by Sara Colangelo. Also streaming. Netflix
Yakuza Princess
Action-thriller set in São Paulo’s Japanese community. With Masumi, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Also on VOD. Magnet Releasing
Zone 414
Futuristic thriller with Guy Pearce and Travis Fimmel. Also on digital, VOD. Saban Films
Sept. 7
Samantha Rose
Coming-of-age drama directed by Andrew Morgan. VOD only. Freestyle Digital Media
Sept. 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
Documentary about the friendship between the civil rights leader and the heavyweight boxer. Streaming only. Netflix
Martyrs Lane
Supernatural thriller directed by Ruth Platt. Streaming only. Shudder
No Responders Left Behind
Documentary about efforts to secure compensation and health benefits for Sept. 11 first responders. Streaming only. Discovery+
Sept. 10
The Alpinist
Documentary about elite climber Marc-André Leclerc. Roadside Attractions
Anne at 13,000 Ft.
Romantic drama about a 20-something in Toronto. Directed by Kazik Radwanski. Cinema Guild
The Capote Tapes
“In Cold Blood” author Truman Capote is profiled in this documentary. Directed by Ebs Burnough. Also on VOD, Oct. 26. Greenwich Entertainment
The Card Counter
Oscar Isaac plays a gambler with a dark past in veteran filmmaker Paul Schrader’s crime thriller. With Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. Focus Features
Catch the Bullet
Western with Tom Skerritt and Peter Facinelli. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate
Come From Away
Filmed version of the Broadway musical about 7,000 airline passengers stranded in a small town in Newfoundland on Sept. 11, 2001. Directed by Christopher Ashley. Streaming only on Apple TV+. Apple Original Films
Dating & New York
Romantic comedy about millennials in the Big Apple. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films
Death Drop Gorgeous
LGBT-themed horror-thriller co-directed by Michael J. Ahern, Christopher Dalpe and Brandon Perras-Sanchez. Also on digital. Dark Star Pictures
Dogs
Romanian crime drama directed by Bogdan Mirica. Also in virtual cinemas. Dekanalog
Florian’s Knights
Documentary about Sept. 11 first responders’ ongoing struggles with PTSD. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
Gunfight at Dry River
Western with Charlie Creed-Miles, Michael Moriarty. Also on digital, VOD. Quiver Distribution
Kate
An assassin (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seeks vengeance against the person who gave her a slow-acting lethal poison in this action-thriller. With Woody Harrelson. Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. Also streaming. Netflix
Language Lessons
Mark Duplass and Natalie Morales co-wrote and co-star in this drama about a long-distance friendship. Morales also directs. Shout! Studios
Malignant
A young woman’s disturbing visions may not be all in her mind after all in this horror-thriller directed by James Wan. Annabelle Wallis stars. Also on HBO Max. Warner Bros.
Queenpins
Kristen Bell stars as a suburban housewife running a coupon-counterfeiting scam in this fact-based comedy. With Joel McHale and Vince Vaughn. Written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly. Also streaming Sept. 30 on Paramount+. STXfilms
Small Engine Repair
Darkly comic drama about three lifelong working-class buddies. With Jon Bernthal, John Pollono and Shea Wigham. Vertical Entertainment
The Voyeurs
Erotic thriller with Sydney Sweeney. Streaming only. Amazon Studios
The Wonderful: Stories From the Space Station
Men and woman who’ve spent time aboard the International Space Station share personal stories in this documentary. Directed by Claire Lewins. Also on digital. Universal Pictures Content Group
The Year of the Everlasting Storm
Anthology features seven tales shot by acclaimed filmmakers including David Lowery (“The Green Knight”) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul (“Uncle Boonmee”). Neon
Sept. 14
Chompy & the Girls
Horror comedy with Udo Kier. VOD only. Freestyle Digital Media
Sept. 15
Nightbooks
Family-friendly comedy about a young boy held captive by a modern-day witch. With Krysten Ritter. Directed by David Yarovesky. Streaming only. Netflix
Sept. 16
Eating Our Way to Extinction
Kate Winslet narrates this documentary about the threat of ecological collapse. One night only in theaters. Fathom Events
I Am Not Alone
Documentary about one man’s efforts to spark democratic reform in Armenia. Also in virtual cinemas. Self-distributed
Sept. 17
Azor
Political thriller set in 1970s Argentina, directed by Andreas Fontana. Mubi
Best Sellers
Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine star in this comedy about a fledgling book editor and a curmudgeonly author. With Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong. Directed by Lina Roessler. Also on VOD. Screen Media
Blue Bayou
Justin Chon wrote, directed and stars in this drama about a Korean American in Louisiana whose immigration status comes into question. With Alicia Vikander. Focus Features
Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster
Documentary remembers the star of “Frankenstein” and countless other horror films. With Guillermo del Toro, Ron Perlman, Roger Corman and John Landis. Abramorama/Shout! Studios
Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)
Present-day Americans discuss their views on the Civil War in this documentary directed by Rachel Boynton. Self-distributed
Collection
Crime drama with Alex Pettyfer. Also on digital, VOD. Vertical Entertainment
Copshop
A hit man, a con man and a rookie cop square off in a small-town police station in this action-thriller. With Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. Directed by Joe Carnahan. Open Road Films
Cry Macho
Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this drama about a former rodeo star on the road to redemption. With Dwight Yoakam. Also on HBO Max. Warner Bros.
The Duke
Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star in this fact-based tale, set in the 1960s, about a British retiree who allegedly stole a famous painting from a museum. Sony Pictures Classics
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Musical about an aspiring teenage drag queen in England. With Max Harwood, Lauren Patel. Directed by Jonathan Butterell. Streaming only. Amazon Studios
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield star in this bio-drama about televangelist power couple Jim and Faye Tammy Bakker. Directed by Michael Showalter. Searchlight Pictures
Ferguson Rises
Documentary looks at life in Ferguson, Mo., in the years since the fatal shooting of Michael Brown Jr. by a white police officer in 2014. Directed by Mobolaji Olambiwonnu. Dreamseeker Media
Fire Music
Documentary about free-jazz pioneers John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, et al. Submarine Deluxe
Lady of the Manor
Melanie Lynskey and Judy Greer star in this supernatural buddy comedy. With Ryan Phillippe, Luis Guzmán and Patrick Duffy. Written and directed by Justin Long and Christian Long. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate
Last Night in Rozzie
Drama about a man who returns to Boston to help a former friend realize his dying wish. With Jeremy Sisto. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures
Little Girl
Documentary about a 7-year-old trans girl in rural France. Music Box Films
The Mad Women’s Ball
Mélanie Laurent directs and stars in this French-language thriller. Streaming only. Amazon Studios
My Name Is Pauli Murray
Documentary about the nonbinary African American civil rights activist. Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West. Also streaming, Oct. 1. Amazon Studios
The Nowhere Inn
Carrie Brownstein, Dakota Johnson and indie rocker St. Vincent star in this horror comedy. Directed by Bill Benz. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films
Prisoners of the Ghostland
Nicolas Cage stars in this post-apocalyptic action-thriller. Also on digital, VOD. RLJE Films
Saint-Narcisse
Dark fable, set in the 1970s, about a narcissistic young man who learns he has a twin brother. Directed by Bruce LaBruce. Also in virtual cinemas. Film Movement
Savior for Sale: Da Vinci’s Lost Masterpiece?
Documentary reveals the inner machinations of the art world and the auction business. Digital, VOD only. Greenwich Entertainment
S— & Champagne
Drag comedy with D’Arcy Drollinger. VOD only. Utopia Media
The Starling
Comedy-drama about a woman in crisis. With Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Loretta Devine, Rosalind Chao. Directed by Theodore Melfi. Also streaming, Sept. 24. Netflix
Sept. 20
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
Serial-killer drama with Peyton List. One night only via Fathom Events. Voltage Pictures/Dark Star Pictures
Sept. 21
Godspeed, Los Polacos!
Documentary about five Cold War-era Polish students who chart an unlikely path from kayaking to political activists. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures
Little Vampire
Animated tale directed by Joann Sfar. Digital only. Shout! Studios
Sept. 22
Intrusion
Home-invasion thriller with Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green. Streaming only. Netflix
Sept. 24
Apache Junction
Western with Stuart Townsend, Trace Adkins and Thomas Jane. Also on digital, VOD. Saban Films
The Auschwitz Report
Slovakian drama directed by Peter Bebjak. Also on VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films
Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness
Documentary explores boundary-pushing research in the understanding of human consciousness. Area 23a
Birds of Paradise
Drama about aspiring ballet dancers in Paris. With Jacqueline Bisset. Streaming only. Amazon Studios
Dear Evan Hansen
Ben Platt reprises his stage role in this film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical about a troubled teen. With Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore. Directed by Stephen Chbosky. Universal Pictures
East of the Mountains
Tom Skerritt plays a retired surgeon with terminal cancer in this drama. With Mira Sorvino. Directed by S.J. Chiro. Quiver Distribution
El Planeta
Spanish-language mother-daughter comedy. Utopia Media
The Guilty
Thriller about a police officer on desk duty who gets a 911 call from a possible kidnap victim. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Bill Burr. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. Also streaming, Oct. 1. Netflix
I’m Your Man
Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens star in this comedy about a scientist and the android created to serve as her perfect life partner. Bleecker Street
In Balanchine’s Classroom
Documentary remembers legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Directed by Connie Hochman. Zeitgeist Films
Man in the Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan
Documentary profiles the multimedia artist and chef. Also on VOD. Greenwich Entertainment
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
Documentary profiles Björn Andrésen, the Swedish teen handpicked by Luchino Visconti to star in the legendary Italian filmmaker’s 1971 adaptation of the Thomas Mann novel “Death in Venice.” Juno Films
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Animated franchise entry features the voices of Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Carson and James Marsden. Streaming only. Netflix
This Is the Year
Teen comedy with Lorenzo James Henrie, Vanessa Marano. Also on digital, VOD. Vertical Entertainment
Wife of a Spy
Hitchcockian thriller set in 1940s Japan. Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa. Kino Lorber
Sept. 29
No One Gets Out Alive
Horror thriller. With Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca. Directed by Santiago Menghini. Streaming only. Netflix
Sounds Like Love (Fuimos Canciones)
Rom-com from Spain directed by Juana Macías. Streaming only. Netflix
September TBA
Fauci
Documentary profiles infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. National Geographic Documentary Films/Magnolia Pictures
Freeland
Indie drama about a female cannabis farmer. Dark Star Pictures
Killian & the Comeback Kids
Drama about a folk-music group. Hope Runs High Distribution
King Otto
Documentary about German soccer coach Otto Rehhagel. MPI Media Group
Secret Agent Dingledorf & His Trusty Dog Splat
Comedy for kids. VOD only. Integrity Releasing
Oct. 1
The Addams Family 2
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg and Chloë Grace Moretz reprise their voice roles in this sequel to the 2019 animated comedy based on the ghoulish characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Also on PVOD. United Artists Releasing
Adventures of a Mathematician
Historical drama about a 30-year-old Polish Jew who escapes from Europe to the U.S. in the 1930s and later works on a mysterious project in Los Alamos, N.M. Directed by Thor Klein. Also on digital, VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films
Bingo Hell
Horror drama directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero. Streaming only. Blumhouse Television/Amazon Studios
Black as Night
Vampire thriller directed by Maritte Lee Go. Streaming only. Blumhouse Television/Amazon Studios
Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters
Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis and others recall the making of the hit 1984 comedy in this documentary. Also on digital. Screen Media
Coming Home in the Dark
Thriller from New Zealand with Daniel Gillies. Also in virtual cinemas and on digital, VOD. Dark Sky Films
Convergence
Documentary follows six community activists from around the world in the aftermath of the pandemic. Also streaming, Oct. 12. Netflix
Diana: The Musical
Live recording of the Broadway musical about the life of the onetime Princess of Wales. Written by Joe DiPietro. Directed by Christopher Ashley. Streaming only. Netflix
Falling for Figaro
Comedy about a young Scottish woman chasing her dream of opera stardom. With Danielle Macdonald and Joanna Lumley. Directed by Ben Lewin. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films
Hester Street
4K restoration of Joan Micklin Silver’s 1975 drama about a Jewish immigrant family in early 20th century New York City. With Carol Kane, Steven Keats, Doris Roberts. Cohen Media Group
The Jesus Music
Documentary about contemporary Christian pop. With Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Kirk Franklin. Lionsgate
The Many Saints of Newark
Michael Gandolfini, son of the late “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini, plays a younger version of the New Jersey mob boss his father made famous in this prequel to David Chase’s acclaimed HBO drama. With Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga. Directed by Alan Taylor. Also on HBO Max. Warner Bros.
Mayday
Action-fantasy with Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth. Also on VOD. Magnolia Pictures
Old Henry
Western thriller with Tim Blake Nelson, Trace Adkins and Stephen Dorff. Shout! Studios
Runt
The late Cameron Boyce gives his final performance in this drama about a bullied teen. With Jason Patric. Also on VOD, Oct. 19. 1091 Pictures
Seyran Ates: Sex, Revolution and Islam
Documentary profiles the German-Turkish lawyer, feminist, imam and human rights activist. Juno Films
Stop and Go
Pandemic-themed road-trip comedy. Also on VOD. Decal
Titane
French-language horror drama for which director Julia Ducournau received the Palme d’Or at Cannes in July. Neon
The Village Detective: A Song Cycle
Bill Morrison (“Dawson City: Frozen Time”) explores Soviet-era filmmaking in his latest documentary. Also in virtual cinemas. Kino Lorber
Witch Hunt
Supernatural thriller directed by Elle Callahan. Also on digital, VOD. Momentum Pictures
Oct. 5
Because of Charley
Family drama with John Amos. VOD only. Freestyle Digital Media
Pharma Bro
Documentary about controversial pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures
Oct. 6
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Thriller about high schoolers menaced by a masked killer. Streaming only. Netflix
Oct. 8
Arrebato
4K restoration of Spanish filmmaker Iván Zulueta‘s hallucinatory 1980 horror fable about a director and a heroin addict. Altered Innocence
Ascension
Documentary examines the growing class divide in China. MTV Documentary Films
Detention
Horror drama set in 1960s Taiwan and based on a video game. Also in virtual cinemas. Dekanalog
Golden Voices
Israeli comedy directed by Evgeny Ruman. Music Box Films
Lamb
Noomi Rapace stars in this dark folk tale set in Iceland, about a couple raising a sheep as if it were their child. Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson. Winner of the Prize for Originality at Cannes 2021. A24
Madres
Supernatural thriller set in a migrant community in 1970s California. Streaming only. Blumhouse Television/Amazon Studios
The Manor
Supernatural thriller set in a nursing home. Streaming only. Blumhouse Television/Amazon Studios
Mass
Drama about two families torn apart by a tragedy. With Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton. Bleecker Street
No Time to Die
James Bond comes out of retirement for one last mission. With Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. United Artists Releasing
South of Heaven
Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly star in this crime drama about a recent parolee whose childhood sweetheart is dying of cancer. Also on digital, VOD. RLJE Films
Survive the Game
Crime thriller with Bruce Willis. Also on VOD, Oct. 12. Lionsgate
Oct. 12
The Cleaner
Crime drama with King Orba, Shelley Long, Eden Brolin, Shiloh Fernandez, Luke Wilson and Lynda Carter. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures
Hall
Horror tale directed by Francesco Giannini. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures
The Invisible Mother
Horror film directed by Jacob Gillman, Matthew Diebler. VOD only. Freestyle Digital Media
Oct. 13
Fever Dream (Distancia de Rescate)
Spanish-language terror tale directed by Claudia Llosa. Also streaming. Netflix
Found
Documentary about three teen girls, adopted separately from China, who discover via 23andMe that they are related. Also streaming, Oct. 20. Netflix
Oct. 14
Crutch
Documentary profiles disabled performance artist Bill Shannon. Streaming only. Discovery+
Oct. 15
Bergman Island
Married filmmakers seek inspiration by visiting the place where legendary director Ingmar Bergman lived and worked. With Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska. Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve. Also on VOD, Oct. 22. IFC Films
Halloween Kills
Jamie Lee Curtis returns in this sequel to the 2018 reboot of the horror franchise. With Will Patton, Judy Greer and Anthony Michael Hall. Directed by David Gordon Green. Universal Pictures
Hard Luck Love Song
Romantic drama starring Michael Dorman, Sophia Bush, Dermot Mulroney and Eric Roberts. Roadside Attractions
Introducing Selma Blair
Documentary directed by Rachel Fleit chronicling the actor’s journey with multiple sclerosis. Also streaming Oct. 21 on Discovery+. Strand Releasing
The Last Duel
Matt Damon and Adam Driver play, respectively, a knight and his squire who resort to trial by combat to settle a deeply personal dispute in director Ridley Scott’s historical drama set in medieval France. Based on Eric Jager‘s book. With Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer. Written by Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. 20th Century Studios
Needle in a Timestack
Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Orlando Bloom and Freida Pinto star in this fantastical romantic fable directed by Oscar winner John Ridley. Also on digital, VOD, Oct. 19. Lionsgate
Only the Animals
French drama about a missing woman, directed by Dominik Moll. Cohen Media Group
Son of Monarchs
Drama about a Mexican biologist in New York City who returns to his hometown after a personal loss. Directed by Alexis Gambis. Also streaming on HBO Max. WarnerMedia OneFifty
The Velvet Underground
Filmmaker Todd Haynes directs this documentary about the influential 1960s rock band. Also streaming on Apple TV+. Apple Original Films
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Tom Hardy reprises his role as a reporter who shares his body with a bloodthirsty alien creature in this sci-fi/action sequel. With Woody Harrelson and Michele Williams. Directed by Andy Serkis. Columbia Pictures
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy
Romantic drama from Japanese auteur Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Also in virtual cinemas. Film Movement
Oct. 19
Christmas on the Carousel
Romantic drama directed by and starring Erik Bloomquist. 1091 Pictures
Coppelia
Animated adaptation of the classic ballet featuring Michaela DePrince, Daniel Camargo. Digital. Shout! Studios
Knocking
Indie psychological horror with Cecilia Milocco. Also on digital, VOD. Yellow Veil Pictures
Last Man Down
Nordic thriller directed by Fansu Njie. Digital, VOD only. Saban Films
Mothers of the Revolution
Documentary about female activists protesting nuclear proliferation during the 1980s and ’90s. Digital only. Universal Pictures Content Group
A Nomad River
Hybrid documentary-drama explores environmental issues in India. VOD only. Freestyle Digital Media
Oct. 20
Night Teeth
L.A.-set horror thriller. With Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen. Directed by Adam Randall. Streaming only. Netflix
Warning
Apocalyptic thriller with Thomas Jane, Rupert Everett. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate
Oct. 22
Broadcast Signal Intrusion
Thriller set in the ’90s. With Harry Shum Jr. Also in virtual cinemas and on digital, VOD. Dark Sky Films
Dune
Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya lead an all-star cast in director Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of the acclaimed Frank Herbert science fiction novel about rival families engaged in an intergalactic feud over control of a precious natural resource. With Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Also on HBO Max. Warner Bros.
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Benedict Cumberbatch portrays the troubled English painter in this bio-drama. With Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones. Directed by Will Sharpe. Also streaming, Nov. 5. Amazon Studios
The French Dispatch
Wes Anderson directs this star-studded collection of tales about journalists working for an American newspaper’s foreign bureau in France. With Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman and Anjelica Huston. Searchlight Pictures
The Harder They Fall
A Black outlaw seeks revenge for his parents’ murder in this western. With Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Idris Elba. Directed by Jeymes Samuel. Also streaming, Nov. 3. Netflix
Jackass Forever
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, et al., are back with more moronic stunts in this new franchise entry. Paramount Pictures
Luzzu
Desperate times drive a struggling fisherman in Malta to desperate measures in this crime drama. Written and directed by Alex Camilleri. Also in virtual cinemas. Kino Lorber
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Animated comedy about a boy and his digital device. With the voices of Zach Galifianakis and Olivia Colman. 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation
The Spine of the Night
Dark and violent animated fantasy epic with the voices of Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt and Richard E. Grant. Also on digital, VOD. RLJE Films
Oct. 27
Hypnotic
Thriller with Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara, Dulé Hill. Streaming only. Netflix
Passing
Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star in this drama about two Black friends in 1920s Harlem, one of whom has been passing as white. Written and directed by Rebecca Hall. Also streaming, Nov. 11. Netflix
Oct. 29
Antlers
An ancient evil haunts a remote Oregon town in this horror tale. With Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. Directed by Scott Cooper. Searchlight Pictures
Army of Thieves
Prequel to Zack Snyder’s 2021 horror movie/heist flick “Army of the Dead.” Directed by Matthias Schweighöfer. Streaming only. Netflix
Last Night in Soho
An aspiring fashion designer is transported back in time and into the body of a singer in 1960s London in this mystery thriller directed by Edgar Wright. With Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp. Focus Features
Minyan
LGBTQ drama set in 1980s Brighton Beach. Strand Releasing
Roh
Folk horror from Indonesia directed by Emir Ezwan. Also in virtual cinemas and on digital, VOD. Film Movement
Snakehead
Drama about human smuggling. With Shuya Chang and Sung Kang. Also on digital, VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films/Roadside Attractions
13 Minutes
Tornado thriller with Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche, Amy Smart, Paz Vega. Also on VOD. Quiver Distribution
October TBA
Becoming Cousteau
Legendary oceanographer Jacques Cousteau is profiled in this documentary directed by Liz Garbus. National Geographic Documentary Films/Picturehouse
The Rescue
Documentary about the rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in 2018. National Geographic Documentary Films/Greenwich Entertainment
Nov. 2
Curtis
Drama about a former basketball star struggling with mental illness. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures
Electric Jesus
Comedy about a Christian heavy metal band. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures
Night at the Eagle Inn
Horror directed by Erik Bloomquist. 1091 Pictures
Nov. 3
A Cop Movie
Documentary about two sisters in Mexico who join the police force. Streaming only. Netflix
Nov. 5
The Beta Test
Hollywood-set thriller directed by and starring Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films
Eternals
Immortal beings try to protect humanity from a grave threat in this star-studded superhero drama set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Directed by Chloé Zhao. Marvel Studios
Finch
Tom Hanks plays an ailing inventor who builds himself a robot companion in this post-apocalyptic sci-fi fable. With Skeet Ulrich and Samira Wiley. Directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Streaming only on Apple TV+. Apple Original Films
Julia
Culinary legend Julia Child is profiled in this documentary from the makers of “RBG.” Sony Pictures Classics
Love Hard
Romantic comedy with Nina Dobrev, Harry Shum Jr. and Jimmy O. Yang. Directed by Hernán Jiménez. Streaming only. Netflix
One Shot
Action thriller with Scott Adkins, Ryan Phillippe, Ashley Greene Khoury. Also on VOD. Screen Media
Paper and Glue
Self-directed documentary about the French street artist known only as JR. MSNBC Films
Speer Goes to Hollywood
Documentary about Nazi architect Albert Speer’s efforts to turn his memoir into a major motion picture in the 1970s. Realworks Ltd.
Spencer
Kristen Stewart portrays Princess Diana in this bio-drama. Directed by Pablo Larraín. Neon
Fall TBA
The First Wave
Documentary directed by Matthew Heineman follows frontline healthcare workers in New York City during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon
The Souvenir: Part 2
Honor Swinton Byrne returns in writer-director Joanna Hogg’s sequel to her semiautobiographical 2019 romantic drama about an aspiring filmmaker. With Tilda Swinton. A24
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.