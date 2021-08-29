Hollywood reacts to Ed Asner’s death

News of Hollywood legend Ed Asner’s death on Sunday was met with an outpouring of condolences and remembrances on social media from former costars and collaborators as well as people he impacted throughout his more than six-decade career.

Asner, also an activist and philanthropist, died at 91. He was best known for playing Lou Grant on the 1970s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later its Emmy Award-winning spin-off “Lou Grant.”

From 1981 to 1985, Asner led the Screen Actors Guild as its president. The union posted a statement on its web site: “There have been few actors of Ed Asner’s prominence who risked their status to fight for social causes the way Ed did,” said current SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “He fought passionately for his fellow actors, both before, during and after his SAG presidency. But his concern did not stop with performers. He fought for victims of poverty, violence, war, and legal and social injustice, both in the United States and around the globe.”

Pixar, for whom Asner starred in the Academy Award-winning animated film “Up,” posted on Twitter that “Ed was our real life Carl Fredricksen: a veneer of grouch over an incredibly loving and kind human being. Russell, Dug, and all of us at Pixar will miss him terribly.”

Filmmaker Michael Moore wrote on Twitter, “Making my 1st film, Roger & Me, I was broke so I wrote to some famous people to ask for help. Only one responded: Ed Asner. ‘I don’t know you, kid, but here’s 500 bucks’ said the note attached to the check. ‘Sounds like it’ll be a great film. I was an autoworker once.’ R.I.P. Ed.”

Actor George Takei called Asner “a giant on the screen” and “a man of true heart and talent.”

Horror director John Carpenter remembered Asner for always having “a twinkle in his eye.”

See more remembrances below:

Ed Asner has passed away at the age of 91



Rest in PEACE, Ed. And thanks… pic.twitter.com/kTUojhSPP6 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 29, 2021

The SAG Awards mourn the loss of former SAG President and 2001 SAG Life Achievement Recipient Ed Asner. His acting, leadership, and activism will always be remembered.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/yZiAl7rGZ9 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) August 29, 2021

Oh Ed Asner Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were .gratitude for all you did for the screen Actors Guild ,when it was a true Union bless you. @Frances_Fisher @EllenBarkin — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 29, 2021

💔 I will always remember the story ⁦@NiecyNash told of his kindness to her when she was just starting out & how he then came to her #WalkOfFame Ceremony decades later. ❤️🕊#EdAsner, the Iconic Lou Grant on Two Acclaimed TV Series, Dies at 91. https://t.co/TQj5cTDkJJ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 29, 2021

I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy’s brother Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up. pic.twitter.com/EAjuW9a3J5 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2021

We’ve lost one of the great humans. Ed Asner went from the over-the-top comedy of MTM, to taking the SAME character and making him the centerpiece of an underrated drama of “Lou Grant.”



I met him, where else, at a charity event. His life was charity #RIP https://t.co/ncjGocaedM — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 29, 2021

RIP Ed Asner 😪



Was privileged to be interning on a show many years ago that he guest starred on. Funny, warm, and gracious. One of TV's all-time greats.



One of his most famous on-screen moments... pic.twitter.com/6PCDrZyVFC — Dan Signer (@DanSigner) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner won seven Emmys, helped organize a labor strike, played Santa Claus, voiced a Jedi, and that’s maybe like 2% of the things he did. Absolute legend. https://t.co/qlh6vz7gQe — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 29, 2021

