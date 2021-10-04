Advertisement
Share
Movies

Get on up for Boseman Scholars: Netflix, Howard create Chadwick Boseman scholarship

Late actor Chadwick Boseman crouches in the arch of a wall inset
Howard University and Netflix announced the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship in honor of the late “Black Panther” star.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Chadwick Boseman’s legacy will continue to loom large: Howard University and Netflix have established a $5.4 million scholarship in the name of the late actor and awarded it to four students at his alma mater.

The university and the streaming giant said Monday that the four-year Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will cover the full cost of tuition at Howard’s College of Fine Arts, which was renamed after the “Black Panther” star earlier this year.

Netflix is the inaugural donor of the endowed scholarship, which was established with the help of the actor’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman. Ledward-Boseman has become the de facto gatekeeper of Boseman’s legacy and champion “of all present and future Boseman Scholars” at the Washington, D.C., university.

Boseman, a trailblazing actor, director, writer and producer, died in August 2020 at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer. He was also nominated for a posthumous Oscar for his work in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Advertisement
Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a scene from Marvel's "Black Panther." Credit: Film Frame / Marvel Studios

Entertainment & Arts

Appreciation: Chadwick Boseman was more than an actor to Black audiences — he helped us breathe

The Black community embraced Chadwick Boseman’s representation of heroes and culture from the ballfields of ’42' to the Wakanda of ‘Black Panther.’

“Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning. We hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education. This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others and his desire to support future storytellers,” Ledward-Boseman said in a statement, adding, “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honor my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud.”

The inaugural class of awardees includes Sarah Long, a freshman in musical theater; Shawn Smith, a sophomore studying acting; Janee’ Ferguson, a junior in theater arts administration; and senior Deirdre Dunkin, who studies dance. Preference for the scholarship, the university said, is given to students in the dramatic arts “who exemplify Boseman’s values” and have demonstrated a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy and passion.

Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a scene from Marvel's "Black Panther." Credit: Film Frame / Marvel Studios

Entertainment & Arts

Appreciation: Chadwick Boseman was more than an actor to Black audiences — he helped us breathe

The Black community embraced Chadwick Boseman’s representation of heroes and culture from the ballfields of ’42' to the Wakanda of ‘Black Panther.’

“This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students,” Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University, said in a statement.

“While he was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired,” added Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer. “He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same.”

MoviesEducation
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement