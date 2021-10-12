Ghostface still making Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox ‘Scream’ in relaunch’s new trailer

Ghostface is back and ready to make his victims run, bleed and — of course — scream in the new “Scream” trailer.

Released Tuesday, the preview features Wes Craven’s iconic horror-film antagonist terrorizing people who were related to the subversive franchise’s original killers.

And while 2022’s “Scream” installment features a new cast of tech-savvy Gen Z-ers, it also hails the return of the four-film series’ original stars (at least those whose characters survived): Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, David Arquette’s lawman Dewey Riley and Courteney Cox’s journalist Gale Weathers.

Advertisement

The fifth “Scream” is set 25 years after the streak of brutal murders shook up Woodsboro, and the new trailer opens with the scary-movie sequence reminiscent of the original films, which began with 1996’s “Scream.”

In it, an unsuspecting girl named Tara (Jenna Ortega) gets a landline call and corresponding text messages from the omniscient stalker — then sees her smart-phone tech turn against her as Ghostface emerges at her door to slash her belly.

But Sidney Prescott, “who’s been though this — a lot,” is on the case, bringing in her guns, wits and reluctant friends back to Woodsboro to face off with this latest slasher.

“Whatever his link is to our past, it’s pulled us all back here. And I won’t sleep until he’s in the ground,” she says, as the new killer racks up a body count in the trailer.

The person donning the white mask targets a group of teenagers “to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past,” according to Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, which will release the long-gestating film on Jan. 14, 2022.

“Scream” is co-directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and also stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar.

Kevin Williamson, who created characters for the original four films and wrote three of them, serves as executive producer this time around. James Vanderbilt (“Zodiac,” “White House Down,” “Murder Mystery”) and Guy Busick (“Castle Rock,” “Ready or Not”) wrote the new script.