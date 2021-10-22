Alec Baldwin says he’s cooperating with investigation of fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set
“Rust” star and producer Alec Baldwin, who discharged the prop gun that killed the film’s director of photography and injured its director, says he’s “fully cooperating with the police investigation” into the incident.
The “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live” star tweeted his response Friday after the death of rising cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whose films include “Archenemy,” “Blindfire” and “The Mad Hatter.” The shot fired on the New Mexico set also hospitalized director Joel Souza, spurred tributes to Hutchins and many questions about set safety in its wake.
The shot fired on the ‘Rust’ set that killed Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza was ‘a live single round,’ according to IATSE’s Local 44 chapter.
“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote Friday in a series of tweets.
“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he added. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
Across Twitter, people in the entertainment industry sent condolences to Hutchins’ family, as well as sympathy for director Joel Souza. The accident spurred broader conversations about women breaking through in cinematography and safety on sets, with many wondering how such an incident could have taken place.
“As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community. At AFI, we pledge to see that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams realized in stories well told,” tweeted Hutchins’ alma mater, AFI Conservatory.
Others were frustrated that coverage of the shooting had focused on Baldwin rather than Hutchins.
“I see more than enough pictures of Alec Baldwin, while y’all should honor and post more pictures of the cinematographic Halyna Hutchins who lost her life today in such a tragic accident,” said one tweet, sharing several images of Hutchins work.
“Rest in Peace Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer who died when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and wounded the director. Yes, Alec Baldwin is trending. But it’s Halyna Hutchins who lost her life. #SayHerName,” tweeted another.
Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on set of an Alec Baldwin movie, was going to be ‘very famous,’ a director who worked with her said.
“I’m in shock,” tweeted “Archenemy” star Joe Manganiello.” I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family.”
“My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated,” added actress Patricia Arquette in response to the news.
Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, tweeted: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.” (Bruce Lee’s son, actor Brandon Lee, died in a gun-related accident on the set of “The Crow” in 1993.)
Here’s a look at some of the other reactions:
