A petition to ban the use of real firearms on film sets circulates after ‘Rust’ tragedy

Following the accidental killing last week of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Joel Souza’s “Rust,” a petition is going around calling for the creation of Halyna’s Law, which would “ban the use of real firearms on film production sets and create a safe working environment for everyone involved.”

Actors Olivia Wilde, Holland Taylor and others have tweeted their support for the petition.

“Hollywood: It’s time to create “Halyna’s Law”, which will ban the use of real firearms on film production sets and create a safe working environment for everyone involved. - Sign the Petition!” Wilde tweeted.

The Change.org petition, which has more than 19,000 signatures with a goal of 25,000, is aimed directly at Alec Baldwin, who discharged the gun that accidentally killed Hutchins and wounded Souza on Thursday. It demands that he “use his power and influence in the Hollywood film industry to make change and ban real guns on film sets.”

Advertisement

“We need to make sure that this avoidable tragedy never happens again,” reads the petition. “There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century. Real guns are no longer needed on film production sets. This isn’t the early ’90s, when Brandon Lee was killed in the same manner. Change needs to happen before additional talented lives are lost.”

On Saturday, state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), chair of the Senate Labor Committee, said he would introduce legislation that would ban live ammunition and firearms capable of shooting live ammunition from California movie sets and theatrical productions. With the Legislature now in recess, details of any bill are not likely to be available until January.