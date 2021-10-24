This ‘Rust’ scene led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

As further details emerge about a lack of safety protocols that led to the tragic accidental firing of a prop gun on the New Mexico set of “Rust,” a portion of the script obtained by The Times depicts the scene in question.

Co-written by star Alec Baldwin and director Joel Souza, the script’s third act includes a scene featuring Lucas (Brady Noon) and Harland Rust (Baldwin) taking cover in a church after Rust has been gravely injured. Lucas leaves in search of help, but their enemies Wood (Jensen Ackles), Drum (Swen Temmel) and Miller (Travis Hammer) are hot on his tail.

Fenton Lang (Travis Fimmel) enters the church, shooting one person with a shot that knocks him off his feet. The second shot destroys the livery door. Lucas takes off running but meanwhile, inside the church, a shootout ensues that tears the building apart.

Hours before the execution of the scene resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, several members of the crew walked off set in protest of the long hours, long commutes and long waits for paychecks as well as a lack of safety protocols that resulted in three accidental discharges of prop guns.

“The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company,” a spokesperson for the production said in a statement. “Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down. We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time.”