Hilaria Baldwin reacts to ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘My heart is with Halyna ... and my Alec’

Hilaria Baldwin and actor Alec Baldwin arrive at an event
Hilaria Baldwin said Monday that her heart is with husband Alec Baldwin, as well as with the family of the cinematographer who died on the “Rust” set last week.
(Greg Allen / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Hilaria Baldwin, wife of “Rust” actor and producer Alec Baldwin, expressed her support Monday for her husband and for the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot Thursday on the set of the low-budget film, which was filming in New Mexico.

“My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones,” the mother of six wrote on Instagram. “And my Alec.”

“It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident,” she continued. “Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Celebs including Katie Couric and Melanie Griffith responded with supportive comments. “Sending love,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote. “Our hearts are broken along with yours,” Leslie Jordan commented.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was on the cusp of reaching a new level of recognition in a male-dominated field.

Everything we know so far about the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the ‘Rust’ set

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars, was killed on the set of ‘Rust.’ Here’s everything we know so far.

When the accident occurred, Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene in which he pulled a revolver from its holster and aimed it toward the camera, according to a Santa Fe County sheriff’s detective’s affidavit used to obtain a search warrant. The second time the actor tried the stunt, the gun fired, hitting Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who were huddled around a monitor setting up a shot.

Souza was treated at a Santa Fe hospital and survived; Hutchins was pronounced dead after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Hours before the shooting, members of the camera crew had walked off the set in protest of working conditions and safety concerns.

The actor had been told he was handed a “cold gun,” indicating the gun was not loaded. However, a cardinal rule of gun safety is to always keep a firearm pointed in a safe direction.
Alec Baldwin outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe after a shooting on the set "Rust."

‘Rust’ crew describes on-set gun safety issues and misfires days before fatal shooting

At least one of the camera operators complained last weekend to production managers about gun safety on the set.

Alec Baldwin addressed the tragedy on social media with a series of tweets posted Friday.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he added.

The actor was seen Saturday at a hotel in Santa Fe, the New York Post reported, having breakfast with and consoling Hutchins’ husband, Matt Hutchins, and the couple’s 9-year-old son.

The entrance to a film set where police say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer, is seen outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The Bonanza Creek Ranch film set has permanent structures for background used in Westerns, including "Rust," the film Baldwin was working on when the prop gun discharged. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

‘Rust’ gaffer publicly blames armorer, producers for ‘negligence’ that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death

On Sunday, crew member Serge Svetnoy posted a long Facebook message detailing Thursday’s fatal shooting of the film’s director of photography.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

