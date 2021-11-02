‘Spencer’ star Kristen Stewart reveals she’s engaged to Dylan Meyer
“Spencer” star Kristen Stewart is engaged to “XOXO” screenwriter Dylan Meyer, the actor said Tuesday.
“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the 31-year-old said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”
Stewart and Meyer reportedly met on a movie set about eight years ago. The two started dating in summer 2019 after the actor ended things with model Stella Maxwell. The couple had reconnected at a mutual friend’s party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles.
They sparked rumors back in July when they were photographed both wearing rings on their left hands.
A week ago on Instagram, writer-director Meyer posted a photo of the two lying on the floor in each other’s arms with the caption, “Awful proud of this hard-working princess.” In April, Meyer wrote on Instagram, “Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off,” captioning a photo of Stewart and a pooch near an ocean.
A representative for Stewart did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
“Spencer,” the “Twilight” star’s Princess Diana movie, opens in theaters Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
