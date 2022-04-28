Jason Sudeikis condemns ‘inappropriate’ way Olivia Wilde was served custody documents

Jason Sudeikis is not pleased with the public spectacle that unfolded when Olivia Wilde received custody papers from him at CinemaCon.

The “Ted Lasso” star has responded to reports that his ex-fiancée of seven years was handed a cryptic yellow envelope containing the legal documents while introducing her forthcoming movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” at the industry event in Las Vegas earlier this week.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” read a statement provided Wednesday to the Los Angeles Times.

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde’s CinemaCon presentation was interrupted Tuesday when someone placed a thin package marked “Personal and Confidential” on the stage in front of her at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“This is for me, right? Very mysterious. I’m going to open it now,” she said before glancing at its contents onstage. “Is this a script? OK, got it. Thank you.”

While many assumed the filmmaker was given an unsolicited screenplay, Deadline later reported that the folder enclosed custody papers from Sudeikis. Before splitting in 2020, the “Booksmart” director and the “Saturday Night Live” alum welcomed two children together.

A representative for Wilde did not respond to requests for comment.

In a recent interview with People magazine, a family law attorney based in Southern California explained that process servers are instructed to hand deliver legal and court documents directly to the recipient by any means necessary. The papers must be delivered in a public setting (meaning the process server is not permitted to trespass on the recipient’s private property to hand off the docs).

At CinemaCon, Wilde revealed the first full-length trailer for her sophomore feature film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles — to whom the director was romantically linked after she and Sudeikis called it quits.

“The fine folks at Warner Bros. and New Line [Cinema] were crazy enough to take a risk on me when they greenlit my new film: a psychological thriller called ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’” Wilde told the audience of journalists and entertainment industry members.

“The movie’s inspired by movies like ‘Inception, ‘The Matrix,’ ‘Truman Show’ .... My love letter to the movies that push the boundaries of our imagination. It’s ambitious, but I think we made something pretty special.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters Sept. 23.

Times staff writer Ryan Faughnder contributed to this report.