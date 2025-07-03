Michael Madsen, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor and Tarantino favorite, dies at 67

Michael Madsen was found dead in his Malibu home on Thursday, authorities said. He was 67.

Michael Madsen, the actor who was a staple in numerous Quentin Tarantino films including “Kill Bill” and “Reservoir Dogs,” has died. He was 67

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Times that deputies responded to the actor’s Malibu home Thursday morning and found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m. The spokesperson did not reveal a cause of death, adding that foul play is not suspected and Madsen seemingly died of natural causes.

This story is developing and will be updated.