‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel: Here’s what we know so far

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway will return for the sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada.”

A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking.

After 19 years and some mixed messages from the cast, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” is officially in production and set to hit theaters in May.

The original film, based on the 2003 bestselling novel by Lauren Weisberger, is set in the cutthroat New York City fashion industry. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming sequel.

Who‘s returning from the original cast?

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will be reprising their roles for the highly anticipated sequel.

Joining the stars onscreen will be Tracie Thoms — who played Lily, the best friend of Anne Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs — and Tibor Feldman, who is reprising his role as Irv Ravitz, chairman of Runway’s parent company, Elias-Clarke.

Director David Frankel, who led the first film to a $326 million worldwide box office haul, will be returning, as will screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna (co-creator of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”).

Who isn’t returning?

Adrian Grenier’s Nate Cooper, Andy’s boyfriend who’s since been dubbed by the internet as the “ real villain ” of the film, reportedly won’t be back for the sequel.

Who’s joining the cast?

Kenneth Branagh will join the cast to play the husband of Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly. Other notable additions include actors Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B. J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet.

What‘s “Devil Wears Prada 2” about?

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie reportedly follows Streep’s Miranda as she navigates a floundering magazine publishing industry. and reunites with Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, who is now a high-powered executive. The movie is set nearly 10 years after the original and may also borrow from the book’s 2013 sequel, “Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.” Let’s hope there’s a nod to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the inspiration for Miranda’s character, stepping down from her post.

Disney’s 20th Century Studios announced the start of production with a stylish teaser on June 30. The movie will open in theaters May 1, giving fans plenty of time to get ready.

If you’re itching for a refresh, you can stream the original “The Devil Wears Prada” on Disney+ and Hulu. The movie is also available to rent on Prime Video.