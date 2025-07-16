‘Legend of Zelda’ live-action movie finds its Zelda and Link
The live-action “Legend of Zelda” movie has found its stars.
Legendary game designer Shigeru Miyamoto, who’s an executive producer on the film, announced Wednesday on X that Bo Bragason will portray Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will portray Link in Nintendo and Sony’s film. Miyamoto created the hit video game series with Takashi Tezuka.
British actor Bo Bragason is known for her roles in BBC One’s “Three Girls” and “The Jetty,” as well as Disney+’s “Renegade Nell” and the 2024 vampire comedy “The Radleys.”
Ainsworth, also from the U.K., voiced Pinocchio in Disney+’s live-action “Pinocchio” in 2022 and played Miles in Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” He also stars in the Canadian series “Son of a Critch” and 2025’s “Everything’s Going to Be Great.”
The actors’ young ages — 21 and 16 — have sparked fan speculation that the film may draw from “The Wind Waker” or “Ocarina of Time” games, which feature Zelda and Link as teens.
While initially slated for a March 2027 release, production delays have shifted the film’s launch to May 7, 2027.
The project is helmed by director Wes Ball, known for the “Maze Runner” trilogy and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” A huge fan himself, Ball told Entertainment Weekly in late 2023 that he wanted to create something more akin to “a live-action Miyazaki” than “Lord of the Rings.”
“That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that,” he told EW about the renowned Japanese animator.
Avi Arad is also producing the film.
The adaptation marks Nintendo’s second big-screen foray after 2023’s mega-sucessful “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The animated movie grossed about $1.4 billion worldwide.
