Kirsten (you didn’t say it right) Dunst wants to be in ‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel to make a ‘pile of cash’
Kirsten Dunst wants to make a movie — and make “a pile of cash.”
In a recent interview with the magazine Town and Country, the “Bring It On” actor expressed her interest in appearing in the sequel to the Warner Bros. record-breaking film “A Minecraft Movie.”
“Maybe I can make a movie where I don’t lose money?” she said.
Dunst, who set the record straight on the pronunciation of her name on Wednesday (it’s Keer-sten), has been acting since the age of 3. She last appeared in Alex Garland’s dystopian war film “Civil War,” which earned roughly $127 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The film became the second-highest-grossing film for A24.
In comparison, “A Minecraft Movie” made a “pile of cash” more than Dunst’s last three movies, combined — $955 million worldwide.
In the interview, Dunst revealed she has a few projects lined up, including Ruben Östlund’s film “The Entertainment System Is Down,” Sofia Coppola’s next film and a mermaid story with Oscar-winner Mikey Madison.
The “Interview With the Vampire” star‘s highest-grossing film is 2007’s “Spider-Man 3,” which earned $892 million worldwide. Dunst will appear next in Derek Cianfrance’s crime romp “Roofman,” alongside actor Channing Tatum.
A sequel to “A Minecraft Movie,” Warner Bros.’ third-largest opening of all time, has not been confirmed, but director Jared Hess told Deadline that he is open to diving into the world of “Minecraft” again.
