Advertisement
Movies

Kirsten (you didn’t say it right) Dunst wants to be in ‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel to make a ‘pile of cash’

Kirsten Dunst sits on a chair in front of brown drapes.
Kirsten Dunst, who has been acting since she was 3, in 2017.
(Christina House / For The Times)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
Contact

Kirsten Dunst wants to make a movie — and make “a pile of cash.”

In a recent interview with the magazine Town and Country, the “Bring It On” actor expressed her interest in appearing in the sequel to the Warner Bros. record-breaking film “A Minecraft Movie.”

“Maybe I can make a movie where I don’t lose money?” she said.

Dunst, who set the record straight on the pronunciation of her name on Wednesday (it’s Keer-sten), has been acting since the age of 3. She last appeared in Alex Garland’s dystopian war film “Civil War,” which earned roughly $127 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The film became the second-highest-grossing film for A24.

In comparison, “A Minecraft Movie” made a “pile of cash” more than Dunst’s last three movies, combined — $955 million worldwide.

Advertisement

In the interview, Dunst revealed she has a few projects lined up, including Ruben Östlund’s film “The Entertainment System Is Down,” Sofia Coppola’s next film and a mermaid story with Oscar-winner Mikey Madison.

The “Interview With the Vampire” star‘s highest-grossing film is 2007’s “Spider-Man 3,” which earned $892 million worldwide. Dunst will appear next in Derek Cianfrance’s crime romp “Roofman,” alongside actor Channing Tatum.

A sequel to “A Minecraft Movie,” Warner Bros.’ third-largest opening of all time, has not been confirmed, but director Jared Hess told Deadline that he is open to diving into the world of “Minecraft” again.

More to Read

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement