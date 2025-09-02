The six best performances we saw at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in the movie “Hamnet.” (Agata Grzybowska / Focus Features )

When Jessie Buckley’s Agnes first appears in “Hamnet,” she’s curled up inside a log, her red dress a striking contrast to the green landscape enveloping her. The locals say Agnes is the “child of a forest witch” and she is indeed extraordinary: an able herbalist, beekeeper and falconer. Agnes grabs your attention and you can see why a young William Shakespeare (an excellent Paul Mescal) feels like he has been hit by a thunderbolt when he meets her. Adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s celebrated 2020 novel, Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet” is a tender, fictionalized account of how Shakespeare and Agnes fall in love, raise a beautiful family and then grapple with a gut-wrenching loss. Buckley’s presence just jumps off the screen. Agnes starts as a primal feminine force and then becomes a wife and mother possessing a fierce love for family, a love that will be sorely tested. Buckley has been building an impeccable resume the past few years. To name but a few of her titles: “Wild Rose,” “Women Talking” and “The Lost Daughter,” the 2021 movie that earned her an Oscar nomination. It all feels like it was leading to “Hamnet.” Buckley’s searching, searing turn seems destined to be lauded countless times these next few months, a performance that is as impossible to ignore as the character she plays. — Glenn Whipp