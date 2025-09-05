Elle Fanning, Ethan Hawke and Channing Tatum visit L.A. Times Studio at TIFF

Nothing says “awards season” like a fall film festival. The Times’ reporters, critics, videographers and photographers are on the ground at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, bringing you all the news from TIFF’s 50th edition. Our coverage includes our TIFF Daily newsletter, along with photo and video highlights from the Los Angeles Times Studio.
Bookmark this site and revisit all weekend to see new actors, directors, documentarians and international icons who couldn’t wait to say hi to us. And be sure to check out our complete coverage of TIFF 2025 throughout the festival.
1.Back row left to right, Nadia Latif and Willem Dafoe. Front row left to right, Anna Diop and Corey Hawkins from the film “The Man in My Basement.”2.Anna Diop.
Director Oliver Laxe from the film “Sirât.”
1.Jay McCarrol.2.Matt Johnson from the film “Nirvana: The Band - The Show - The Movie.”
1.Samara Weaving from the film “Carolina Carolina.”
