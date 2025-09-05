Advertisement
Movies

Elle Fanning, Ethan Hawke and Channing Tatum visit L.A. Times Studio at TIFF

Stars at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival
Christina House. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christina House
Staff Photographer Follow

Nothing says “awards season” like a fall film festival. The Times’ reporters, critics, videographers and photographers are on the ground at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, bringing you all the news from TIFF’s 50th edition. Our coverage includes our TIFF Daily newsletter, along with photo and video highlights from the Los Angeles Times Studio.

Bookmark this site and revisit all weekend to see new actors, directors, documentarians and international icons who couldn’t wait to say hi to us. And be sure to check out our complete coverage of TIFF 2025 throughout the festival.

Elle Fanning from the film "Sentimental Value."
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

1

Back row left to right, Nadia Latif and Willem Dafoe. Front row left to right, Anna Diop and Corey Hawkins from the film "The Man in My Basement."

2

Anna Diop.

1. Back row left to right, Nadia Latif and Willem Dafoe. Front row left to right, Anna Diop and Corey Hawkins from the film “The Man in My Basement.” 2. Anna Diop.

Advertisement
Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Derek Cianfrance from the film "Roofman."
Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst and Derek Cianfrance from the film “Roofman.”
Back row L-R) Anita Afonu, Ben Proudfoot, (Font Row L-R) Nana Adwoa Frimpong, Ghanaian Brandon Somerhalder
Back row left to right, Anita Afonu and Ben Proudfoot. Front row left to right, Nana Adwoa Frimpong and Ghanaian Brandon Somerhalder from the film “The Eye of Ghana.”
Pete Ohs from the film "Erupcja."
Pete Ohs from the film “Erupcja.”
Left to right, Lisa Barros D'sa, Glenn Leyburn and Eanna Hardwicke from the film "Saipan."
Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 5, 2025 -- Director Oliver Laxe from the film "SIRAT," photographed in the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House, during the Toronto International Film Festival, (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Director Oliver Laxe from the film "Sirât."

Director Oliver Laxe from the film “Sirât.”

Kirsten Dunst from the film "Roofman."
Kirsten Dunst from the film “Roofman.”
Advertisement
Stephen Amell, left, and Sean Astin from the film "Little Lorraine."
Elle Fanning and Stellan Skarsgard from the film "Sentimental Value."
Elle Fanning and Stellan Skarsgard from the film “Sentimental Value.”
than Hawke from the film "The Lowdown."
than Hawke from the film “The Lowdown.”
Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia from the film "Hamlet."
Left to right, Thomas DeGrezia, Director Eif Rivera, Brad Feinstein and Christina Weiss Lurie and Diego Boneta
Left to right, Thomas DeGrezia, Director Eif Rivera, Brad Feinstein and Christina Weiss Lurie and Diego Boneta from the film “Killing Castro.”

1

Jay McCarrol.

2

Matt Johnson from the film "Nirvana: The Band - The Show - The Movie."

1. Jay McCarrol. 2. Matt Johnson from the film “Nirvana: The Band - The Show - The Movie.”

Advertisement
Connor O'Malley, Vanessa Bayer, Kate Berlant, Claudia O'Doherty, Eric Rahill and John Early from the film "Maddie's Secret."
Connor O’Malley, Vanessa Bayer, Kate Berlant, Claudia O’Doherty, Eric Rahill and John Early from the film “Maddie’s Secret.”
Channing Tatum from the film "Roofman."
Left to right, Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner, seated, and Adam Carter Rehmeier from the film "Carolina Carolina."
Left to right, Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner, seated, and Adam Carter Rehmeier from the film “Carolina Carolina.”

1

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 5, 2025 -- Samara Weaving from the film "CAROLINA CAROLINE," photographed in the Los Angeles Times Studios at RBC House, during the Toronto International Film Festival, (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

2

Samara Weaving from the film "Carolina Carolina."

1. Samara Weaving from the film “Carolina Carolina.”

Left to right, Idan Weiss and Agnieszka Holland from the film "Franz."
Left to righy, Chris Candy, Jennifer Candy and Colin Hanks from the film "John Candy: I Like Me."
Left to righy, Chris Candy, Jennifer Candy and Colin Hanks from the film “John Candy: I Like Me.”
Advertisement
Potsy Ponciroli from the film "Motor City."
Potsy Ponciroli from the film “Motor City.”
Back row, co-Director Tom Dean and Emilia Jones. Front row, co-Director Mac Eldridge and Nick Robinson
Back row, co-Director Tom Dean and Emilia Jones. Front row, co-Director Mac Eldridge and Nick Robinson from the film “Charlie Harper,”
Left to right, Megan Lawless, Cooper Tomlinson, Curry Barker, Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette from the film "Obsession."
Back row, Chandler Levack and Juliette Gariepy. Middle row, Stanley Simons and Barbie Ferreira. Front row, Devon Bostick
Back row, Chandler Levack and Juliette Gariepy. Middle row, Stanley Simons and Barbie Ferreira. Front row, Devon Bostick from the film “Mile End Kicks.”

More to Read

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsToronto Film FestivalFilm Festivals
Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Movies

Advertisement