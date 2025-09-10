Breaking News
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk killed after shooting at university event
Here’s Anna Wintour’s overdue review of ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ (She moved at a glacial pace, but we’re thrilled)

Anna Wintour stands in front of a floral background in a light blue blazer with her signature bob and bangs
Nearly 20 years after the release of a movie constructed around her reputation, Anna Wintour weighs in on a movie she inspired.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)
Los Angeles Times 2025 spring intern Anthony Solorzano
By Anthony Solorzano
  • Anna Wintour calls “The Devil Wears Prada” “highly enjoyable and very funny” 19 years after the release of the film inspired by her demanding leadership style.
  • The longtime Vogue editor praised Meryl Streep’s Academy Award-nominated performance, saying the film was “a fair shot” at portraying the fashion industry.
  • A sequel is currently in production with Streep, Anne Hathaway and the original cast, returning for a May release.


Nearly two decades after the fact, Anna Wintour is finally giving her review of “The Devil Wears Prada,” the 2006 Anne Hathaway comedy built around the onetime Vogue editor in chief’s notorious style of leadership.

And although Wintour is more than fashionably late, she’s showing up in time for the sequel.

The film “had a lot of humor to it, it had a lot of wit, it had Meryl Streep,” Wintour said recently on the New Yorker Radio Hour. “[The cast] were all amazing. And in the end, I thought it was a fair shot.”

The famed editor, who stepped down from the Vogue gig this summer, said she went into the premiere of the original film wearing Prada but not knowing what the movie was about. Wintour said people in the fashion industry had expressed concerns about the Miranda Priestly character, worrying she would be played as a caricature of Wintour. But those fears were unfounded.

“First of all, it was Meryl Streep, [who is] fantastic.”

“The Devil Wears Prada” is based on the 2003 bestselling novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, who worked as a personal assistant to Wintour. The film follows a writer played by Hathaway who gets a job at a fashion magazine managed by a highly demanding boss, played by Streep.

The actor who played the no-nonsense editor in chief earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance.

Wintour announced in June that she would step down as editor in chief of the magazine after 37 years at the helm. She will continue to oversee Condé Nast, the global media company that publishes Vogue among other publications including the New Yorker, GQ, Vanity Fair and Wired.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is in production with a release date set for May 2026. Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will all reprise their roles; Adrian Grenier, who played Hathaway’s boyfriend in the original film, will not appear. New cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux and Lucy Liu.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

