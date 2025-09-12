The 9 best movies we saw at the Toronto International Film Festival

Jessie Buckley, center, in the movie “Hamnet.” (Agata Grzybowska / Focus Features)

Though it is, of course, crass to reduce movies to these terms, if any film has emerged from the recent roundelay of fall festivals as an Oscar favorite, it is Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel “Hamnet.” Exploring the domestic relationship between William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife, Agnes (Jessie Buckley), the film maps how the loss of their young son may have been the inspiration for “Hamlet,” a tragic exploration of grief and regret that has endured for centuries. The film manages to recontextualize one of the most thoroughly examined pieces of English-language literature, asking audiences to see it with fresh eyes. While it may seem a bit of a cheat to make the emotional climax of your movie a staging of “Hamlet,” it is the great feat of Zhao’s “Hamnet” that it feels totally earned and exquisitely devastating, motivated by the raw energy of the filmmaking and the ripped-open performances of Mescal and Buckley. — Mark Olsen